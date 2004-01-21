Registering and using SMS code.

Here are a few things you can try if you’re not receiving SMS codes:

Turn your phone off and on, then request a new SMS code

Make sure your SMS inbox isn’t at full capacity

Confirm you have full reception

Check your phone settings to see if you have blocked SMS messages from Bankwest.

If you’re still not receiving your SMS code, call us on 1300 440 749 for help.

If you’re doing your banking on the latest version of the app with PIN or fingerprint login already enabled, you might not need to enter SMS codes.