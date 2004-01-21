Registering and using SMS code.
On This Page
Benefits of registering for SMS code
Registering for SMS code allows you to access all functions in Bankwest Online Banking and the Bankwest App. For certain transactions, you’ll be sent an SMS code to your registered Australian mobile number, which you will then need to input to complete the transaction.
If you’re using the app or online banking, or you’ve got a Bankwest Mastercard
You’ll get an SMS code when you’re:
- Adding or paying a new BPAY® or Pay Anybody recipient
- Making a BPAY or Pay Anybody payment above a certain dollar amount
- Increasing your daily limits
- Resetting a forgotten password online
- Activating your debit or credit card or choosing a new PIN
- Changing your secret questions or updating your contact details
- Shopping online with your Bankwest Mastercard or Platinum Debit Mastercard on sites that show the Mastercard SecureCode® logo.
How to register for SMS code
Getting set up
- Log in to online banking
- Click ‘My details’ > ‘My security settings’
- Click ‘Activate SMS code’.
Things to remember
- If you’re new to online banking, you’ll get an automatic prompt to upgrade your security when you first log in
- You’ll only need to enter an SMS code for purchases above a certain amount
- If you’re being prompted to enter an SMS code but you don’t have your mobile phone handy, please call us on 13 17 19 and we’ll help you.
Common questions
Here are a few things you can try if you’re not receiving SMS codes:
- Turn your phone off and on, then request a new SMS code
- Make sure your SMS inbox isn’t at full capacity
- Confirm you have full reception
- Check your phone settings to see if you have blocked SMS messages from Bankwest.
If you’re still not receiving your SMS code, call us on 1300 440 749 for help.
If you’re doing your banking on the latest version of the app with PIN or fingerprint login already enabled, you might not need to enter SMS codes.
We can’t send SMS codes to an international mobile number – you’ll need an Australian registered mobile number. Remember, if you’re heading overseas, you’ll still be able to use the app for transfers without needing SMS code provided you’ve got a PIN, Face ID or Fingerprint ID set up.
If you live permanently overseas or don’t have an Australian mobile number, please contact us on +61 8 9449 2840. Note that calls made overseas from landlines or mobiles will be subject to standard international call rates.
If you don’t have access to receive an SMS code, contact us on 1300 440 749 (or on +61 8 9449 2840 from overseas).
Note that calls made overseas from landlines or mobiles will be subject to standard international call rates
If you have roaming enabled, then you should still be able to receive SMS codes. If you’re still having trouble, contact the international operator of the country you’re in and ask to be put through to this number: +61 8 9449 2840. It’s a reverse charge number, so we won’t charge you, but we have no control over any charges applied by the local or international telephone company for contacting the operator.
Tip: You can also set up PIN or fingerprint login within the Bankwest App to make payments and transfers while you’re away without the need for SMS code.
Things to consider
Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
BPAY® is the registered trademark of BPAY Pty Ltd ABN 69 079 137 518.