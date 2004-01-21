How to set up PIN or biometric login.
If you’ve already set up SMS code, you can enable PIN or biometric login from the settings menu in the Bankwest App.
On This Page
How to set up PIN login
To set up a PIN login, you’ll need to set up SMS code first. If it’s already setup follow these steps:
- Use your PAN and password to log in to the app
- Tap on the ‘Profile’ menu in the top left
- Tap on ‘Settings’ then select ‘Login’ under Security and privacy section
- Select ‘Set PIN login’ and follow the steps.
How to set up biometric login
Once you’ve set up PIN login, you can then set up biometric options like facial recognition (FaceID) or fingerprint login (TouchID) depending on your device.
- Log in to the app with your PIN
- Tap on the ‘Profile’ menu in the top left
- Tap on ‘Settings’ then select ‘Login’ under Security and privacy
- Enable biometrics.
Common questions
SMS code is an added layer of protection when you’re banking or shopping online that confirms it’s really you completing a transaction, it also enables additional features in the app like PIN and biometric login.
If you don’t have it set up yet register for SMS code.
If your phone has been lost or stolen you can log in to online banking to disable the app from any of your registered devices. Head to ‘Self service’ > ‘Managed devices’. Keep in mind, this can’t be done from the app itself.
We’re committed to keeping your data private and secure, and will always be clear about what we do with it. See our Privacy Statement for more detail.
PIN login is only available on the Bankwest App on compatible smart phones running iOS 9 or later and Android 5.0 and later. PIN login is not available on Windows devices. Account Access Conditions of Use apply.
Fingerprint recognition is available on Android devices running Android 6 Marshmallow or later and iPhone devices running iOS 9 or later (except for the iPhone X onwards). Fingerprint login is not available on tablets and Windows devices.
Face ID login is only available on iPhone X devices and onwards. Account Access Conditions of Use apply.
Things to consider
Apple, the Apple logo and Apple Pay are trademarks of Apple Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Bankwest Apple Pay Terms of Use apply.
Android, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. Bankwest Google Pay Terms of Use apply. Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.