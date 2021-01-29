How to change your name.
Read time 1 min
To change your name you’ll need to complete and post us a Change of Name Statement Form, along with certified copies of your change of name evidence.
Changing your name
If you’re changing your full legal name to a new name, you’ll need to follow these steps.
1. Complete and sign a Change of Name Statement Form
Change of Name Statement Form (PDF)
2. Certify change of name evidence
Prepare original certified copies (no older than 3 months) of your change of name evidence, such as:
- Marriage certificate
- Revised birth certificate
- Change of name certificate.
These documents must be issued by an Australian State or Territory Births, Deaths and Marriages (BDM) registry or by a foreign government body equivalent.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on getting your documents certified.
3. Post documents to us
Post the completed Change of Name Statement Form, together with both the certified copies of your ID and change of name evidence to:
Bankwest
GPO Box E237
Perth WA 6841