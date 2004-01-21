How to stop getting Bankwest promotional messages.

Read time 1 min

You can change your promotional messaging preferences in the Bankwest App or online banking. You can also unsubscribe directly from marketing emails. If you’ve opted out, you’ll still get service related messages.

How to opt out

Bankwest App Go to ‘Profile’ in the top left Tap ‘Settings ’, then ‘ Notifications ’ Scroll down to ‘Marketing preferences’ Choose ‘Marketing communications’ or ‘Market research’ to choose how you’d like us to get in touch.

Online banking Use online banking to opt out of promotional emails from us. For other preferences, use the Bankwest App. Go to ‘My details and security’ Choose ‘My details’ Scroll down to ‘Preferences’ Switch the ‘Marketing opt in’ toggle to ‘No’.

Email On any promotional email you receive from us, select ‘unsubscribe’ to opt out.

Contact us Opt out by calling us on 13 17 19, or by messaging us in the app.