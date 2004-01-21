Lost or stolen device.
Read time 1 min
You can disable the Bankwest App using online banking and remove any cards from Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet, or Apple Pay.
Disable the app using online banking
- Log in to online banking from any device
- Choose ‘Self service’ in the menu
- Go to ‘Manage devices’ to remove your lost, stolen or sold device.
Remove your cards from Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet or Apple Pay
- If you have cards added to Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet, contact us on 13 17 19
- If you have cards added to Apple Pay and you have Find My iPhone turned on, you can use it to suspend or permanently remove the ability to pay with Apple Pay from the lost device. You can also log into Apple ID remotely and remove all cards from Apple Pay on the missing device
- If you don’t have Find My iPhone turned on, or access to your Apple ID, contact us on 13 17 19.