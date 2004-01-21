Guide to home loans for self-employed

More and more Australians are working for themselves, either running small businesses or freelancing. If you’ve jumped on the self-employment bandwagon and you’re thinking about applying for a home loan, here’s what to consider.

If you’ve been working for yourself for less than two years, a lender will likely want to see proof that you have prior experience in the industry. It helps to have old payslips on hand, as well as references from previous employers.

Documents you’ll need to provide

When you apply for a home loan, lenders will ask for proof of your financial status, including your income. For people who don’t work for themselves, this is usually in the form of Pay As You Go (PAYG) payslips. For sole traders, freelancers and business owners, it could look like:

Business tax returns

Personal tax returns

A recent notice of assessment from the ATO

Bank and financial statements from your business.

If you can’t provide the documents listed above (for example, because your business is less than two years old) lenders might accept the following instead: