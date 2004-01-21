Signing your home loan contract online
How it works
1. Check your emails
If your home loan’s been approved we’ll send you an email which tells you everything you need to know to sign your documents online. You’ll be able to log in to DocuSign® securely using an SMS code.
2. View and sign your documents
If there are multiple people on the application, only one person can sign at a time. After the first person has signed, the next person will receive an email to sign, and so on. The Mortgage Form can’t be signed online if any of the properties on the application are in ACT, NT, TAS or WA. You’ll need to print, sign and post all your Mortgage Forms back to us instead.
3. Download a copy
Once the documents have been signed online and submitted, they’ll automatically be sent back to us. You’ll get a final signed copy to download and keep.
Common questions
DocuSign® is a third-party website we use which allows you to sign documents electronically. It’s used by over 200 million people all over the world, and is the most widely used way of signing securely online.
You should receive an email from DocuSign® after your home loan has been approved.
Due to state laws, the Mortgage Form can’t be signed online if any of the properties on the application are in ACT, NT, TAS or WA. Please print, sign and post all your Mortgage Forms back to us instead.
When you get your loan documents, we’ll let you know if you need to print and sign the Mortgage Form and provide instructions on how to do it.
In DocuSign®, we’ve created instructions on how to complete the Mortgage Form and provided a reply-paid label that you can print and stick to the front of an envelope.
If you haven’t received an email yet, it could be for a few reasons:
- Only one person can sign at a time, so if there’s more than one person on the application you’ll receive an email when it’s your turn to sign.
- Your email address may be incorrect
- It may have gone to your junk or spam folders (if it’s a work address, it might be blocked)
- You have a DocuSign® account and opted out of notifications, check your settings in ‘My preferences’.
You’ve already provided the ID documents required during the application process.
This means you won’t need to worry about providing any other forms of ID when you’re signing online.
If you’ve applied with someone else, only one person can sign at a time. After the first person signs, the next person receives an email and so on.
It’s important to remember that if you’re the first person to sign, you’ll need to make sure to fill out the ‘Borrower’s Authority and Instructions’ and ‘Making payments to my home loan’ forms.
If you receive your home loan documents through DocuSign®, you need to sign them online (this excludes Mortgage Forms if any of the properties on the application are in ACT, NT, TAS or WA).
If you’d like to switch to paper documents, your lender or broker can organise this for you. Just be mindful that paper documents will take longer to receive.
It’s important to download a copy of your documents after you’ve signed. We’ll prompt you to do this when you click ‘Finish’ in DocuSign®.
You have 90 days to download a copy of your documents from DocuSign®. After that, the email link to view your documents will expire, but you can always contact us to get a copy.
Yes, as long as you have access to the internet and your email. If you can’t receive an SMS code, we can organise an alternative – just contact us.