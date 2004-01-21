How to make progress payments

Key information

Multiple payments

Progress payments are generally divided into stages. You'll need to give your authority at each stage of construction. This ensures you're only paying for work that's been done.

Progress inspections

We might need to do a progress inspection of your property before or during construction, and before the final progress payment is made. The person inspecting will arrange these inspections with your builder.

Final payment

Before final payment is made, you'll need to provide us with a copy of your Building Insurance Policy or Certificate of Currency. Make sure to put us as the mortgagor of the property when taking out the insurance.