How to reduce your home loan limit

In online banking:

Go to ‘Message centre’ Choose ‘Bankmail’ Select ‘Reduce home loan limit’ Fill out the template and click ‘Send’.

The process usually takes a minimum of 5 business days from when we receive your request.

Alternatively, you can also fill out a Home Loan Limit Reduction Request (PDF). The process usually takes a minimum of 5 business days from when we receive your request.