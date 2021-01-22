How to redraw from your home loan

Key information

Eligibility

You’ll need to have a variable rate home loan and available surplus. If you have a fixed rate home loan, redraw isn’t available until the fixed rate term ends.

Minimum and maximum amounts

With your eligible home loan you can redraw as much as you have available in surplus. Make sure you’re able to make your repayments if you redraw all your surplus.

You can find both your available surplus and next repayment in the app and online banking.

Fees

There are no redraw fees.