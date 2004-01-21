How credit card interest is calculated

Interest free days on purchases

When you make purchases, interest doesn’t get charged right away. To take advantage of interest free days on purchases (which can be up to 55 days depending on your credit card type) you’ll need to pay the total amount owing on your current statement, excluding any promotional or introductory balance transfer amount(s), by the payment due date.

Interest is charged on all purchases on your outstanding balance from the day after the payment due date. A new interest free period starts as soon as the balance is paid in full.