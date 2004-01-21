Skip to main contentGo to search

How to apply for a balance transfer

Read time 1 min
Transfer a balance from another bank’s credit card to your Bankwest credit card using the app or online banking.

Balance transfer using the app

There are two ways:

  1. Go to the ‘Money’ tab
  2. Select ‘Accounts
  3. Select your credit card
  4. Under ‘Benefits for you’, select ‘Offers’.

Or

  1. Go to the ‘More’ tab
  2. Select ‘Offers’. If you have an offer, you’ll find a message from us here.

If you don’t have a current balance transfer offer you can message us in the Bankwest App.

View balance transfer terms and conditions.

Balance transfer using online banking

  1. Choose ‘Self-service’ then select ‘Manage my cards
  2. Select ‘See offers
  3. Or, go to ‘Products & offers’ and select ‘Offers’.