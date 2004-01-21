How to apply for a balance transfer
Read time 1 min
Transfer a balance from another bank’s credit card to your Bankwest credit card using the app or online banking.
On This Page
Balance transfer using the app
There are two ways:
- Go to the ‘Money’ tab
- Select ‘Accounts’
- Select your credit card
- Under ‘Benefits for you’, select ‘Offers’.
Or
- Go to the ‘More’ tab
- Select ‘Offers’. If you have an offer, you’ll find a message from us here.
If you don’t have a current balance transfer offer you can message us in the Bankwest App.
Balance transfer using online banking
- Choose ‘Self-service’ then select ‘Manage my cards’
- Select ‘See offers’
- Or, go to ‘Products & offers’ and select ‘Offers’.