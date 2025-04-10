Accessibility and inclusion

Global accessibility standards
Our website meets the globally recognised standard for accessibility under the Website Content Accessibility Guidelines version 2.2, Level AA compliance (WCAG 2.2 AA) accreditation. Where possible, we also meet Level AAA criteria.
What makes our website accessible
- Strong colour contrast to support readability
- Compatibility with assistive technologies and recent versions of major browsers
- Support for preferred reduced motion settings
- Keyboard-only navigation for all interactive elements, including skip links
- Clear and consistent headings
- Plain, jargon-free language
- Responsive design for mobile and desktop.
Bankwest App
Our app is designed with accessibility in mind, following WCAG 2.2 AA principles. While we strive for full accessibility, some older content and screens, or third-party components might not fully meet WCAG 2.2 AA standards. However, we’re working to improve this.
What makes our app accessible
- Support for VoiceOver (iOS) and TalkBack (Android)
- Responsive to device text size adjustments
- High contrast text for better readability
- Compatibility with device accessibility settings
- Structured headings for screen readers
- A focus on plain and jargon-free language
- Support for Full Keyboard Access on iOS.
You can use accessibility features on your device (such as screen readers, magnification and colour adjustments) to enhance your experience.
What we’re working on
We check our website and app with assistive technologies and keep features up to date as accessibility standards change.
Known limitations
Some older content on our website may not meet the latest standards yet, but we’re making improvements all the time.
At the moment, limitations include:
- Not all PDFs published on our website are structured in an accessible format.
Other ways we can support you
You can message us in the app or give us a call. We also have specialised support services available when you need them.
Complaints and feedback
If you run into any difficulties using our website or app, please let us know. Your feedback helps us make things more accessible for everyone.