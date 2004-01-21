How Easy Instalments work.

The two types of Easy Instalments

Purchase Plans

Purchase Plans help you spread the cost of up to five eligible purchases over four manageable monthly instalments. If you have an eligible purchase, you’ll get an offer in the Bankwest App.

Balance Plans

Balance Plans help you pay off all or part of your purchase balance over an agreed term at a lower rate. If you’re eligible for a plan, you’ll get an offer in the Bankwest App. From there, you can apply for the plan that best suits you.