How to use your card overseas.
Using your Bankwest Mastercard overseas
How and where you can use your card
You can use your Bankwest Mastercard in over 43 million locations worldwide, anywhere with the Mastercard logo. Select ‘Credit’ instead of savings or cheque when shopping or withdrawing cash, and make sure you understand the fees and conversion involved.
Keep in mind you won’t be able to use your card in sanctioned countries.
Overseas ATM withdrawal limits
Platinum Debit Mastercard holders can access a daily ATM withdrawal limit of 2,000 AUD. For credit cards limits also apply if withdrawing as a cash advance. Some overseas ATMs may apply their own lower limit.
International fees
If you’re travelling with a Bankwest Platinum Debit, Platinum Credit or World Credit Mastercard we won’t charge any foreign transaction fees or overseas ATM fees.
If you have any other Bankwest Mastercard credit cards then you’ll be charged a foreign transaction fee of 2.95% of the transaction amount for each transaction outside of Australia.
When withdrawing cash some overseas and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee. Other fees and charges may apply. Cash advance interest will apply if withdrawing credit.
Common questions
Let us know when you’re leaving so we can keep an extra eye out for suspicious activity on your accounts. Log in to the app or online banking and search ‘Going overseas’.
Things you should know
Foreign transactions are all transactions effected in foreign currency or occurring outside of Australia (whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars). This includes if you are in Australia (for example, making an online transaction) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas.
No foreign transaction fees apply for Platinum or World customers. Other fees and charges may apply, including when using overseas ATMs.
