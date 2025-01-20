Travel
Travel smart and worry-free. Get answers to accessing your money overseas.
Can I use my credit or debit cards overseas?
If your debit and credit cards have the Mastercard logo they can be used in over 43 million locations worldwide.
International sanctions and online banking access
You will not have access to Bankwest Online Banking, or the Bankwest App in certain countries where international sanctions apply.
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
If you have an eligible credit card you may get some complimentary benefits, like overseas travel insurance. See what's covered and where to make a claim.