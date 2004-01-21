International sanctions and online banking access

International sanctions

We are obliged to manage our international sanctions risk. This means that services such as Bankwest Online Banking, or the Bankwest App will not be available from certain countries or regions.

You’re currently unable to access online services from the following countries or regions:

Cuba

Iran

North Korea

Syria

The Occupied Regions of Ukraine (e.g. Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and any other applicable region).

If you’re in or travelling to one of these countries or regions, you can call us any time on +61 8 9449 2840 in case of emergencies.

Keep in mind that calls made from overseas will be subject to standard international call rates.