International sanctions and online banking access
Read time 1 min
You may not have access to Bankwest Online Banking, or the Bankwest App in certain countries deemed by Bankwest to be high risk. These typically include countries or regions associated with international sanction regimes.
International sanctions
We are obliged to manage our international sanctions risk. This means that services such as Bankwest Online Banking, or the Bankwest App will not be available from certain countries or regions.
You’re currently unable to access online services from the following countries or regions:
- Cuba
- Iran
- North Korea
- Syria
- The Occupied Regions of Ukraine (e.g. Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and any other applicable region).
If you’re in or travelling to one of these countries or regions, you can call us any time on +61 8 9449 2840 in case of emergencies.
Keep in mind that calls made from overseas will be subject to standard international call rates.