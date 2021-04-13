Complimentary travel insurance with your credit card.
Check you’re eligible
You, your spouse and dependent children may get complimentary cover – as long as you’re travelling overseas together and have an open and activated eligible credit card. The best bit? There's no minimum spend – the cover applies automatically if you're eligible. Some limitations and exclusions apply - like if you’re 80 or over, or have pre-existing medical conditions.
For more information on who is eligible and what you’re covered for, refer to the Credit Card Insurance Product Disclosure Statement (PDF).
What you’re covered for
|Cover
|Platinum Mastercard*
|World Mastercard
|Length of cover
|31 days
|6 months
|Overseas emergency medical assistance
|Yes
|Yes
|Overseas emergency medical/hospital expenses (if you’re under 80)
|Yes
|Yes
|Baggage and personal goods
|Yes
|Yes
|Personal liability
|Yes
|Yes
|Accidental death
|Yes
|Yes
|COVID-19#
|Yes
|Yes
|Cancellation costs
|Upgrade only
|Yes
|Additional expenses
|Upgrade only
|Yes
If you need extra protection
You can buy comprehensive and extended cover options through the Cover-More upgrade portal. Access it through the Bankwest App, otherwise you can call Cover-More on 1300 468 340.
Comprehensive cover
Buy cover for cancellation (up to $15,000 if it’s just you or up to $20,000 if it’s your family too – this is already included if you have a World Mastercard), cost rearrangement and a range of other extras - like rental vehicle insurance excess cover and travel delay expenses. Limits apply.
Extended cover
If you have a Breeze Platinum Mastercard, Qantas Platinum Mastercard or More Platinum Mastercard, you can extend your cover by up to two months. If you have a World Mastercard, you can extend it by up to six months.
Before you upgrade, make sure you check our Financial Services Guide (PDF).
Making an insurance claim
To make sure you know what you can claim for, see the Credit Card Insurance Product Disclosure Statement and Information Booklet (PDF). Cover-More can help you with questions about your cover and the claims process.
1. Visit the Cover-More Claim Portal or access it in the Bankwest App
2. Follow the instructions to fill out your claim
You’ll be given a checklist that tells you everything you need to submit.
3. Scan and upload your supporting documents
If you’re unable to upload your documents, submit your claim through the online portal and send your documents to:
Bankwest Card Insurances
c/o Cover-More
PO Box 2027
North Sydney NSW 2059
Keep in mind that we need original documents, so if you post them to us, it’s a good idea to keep a copy.
24/7 Emergency assistance
Before you call
It helps to have info about the incident, plus any reports, valuations and photos handy when you call Cover-More.
Phone numbers
- USA - 1833 567 5339
- UK - 0808 234 1925
- Canada - 1833 567 5339
- NZ - 0800 735 915
Charges apply if you’re calling from a mobile or payphone. You can also call direct on +61 2 8907 5615.
Common questions
Breeze Platinum Mastercard, Qantas Platinum Mastercard, Qantas World Mastercard, More Platinum Mastercard and More World Mastercard credit cards are automatically eligible.
Check if your card is eligible within the Bankwest App.
No, you can book it while you’re overseas. Keep in mind that the insurance is for travelling, not living overseas. Maximum trip durations apply.
If you make a claim that includes a ticket to get you home, and you didn’t book one before you left, the cost of the fare will be deducted from the claim.
Eligible dependent children are only covered if they travel with you for the entire trip.
Here’s Cover-More’s definition of an eligible dependent child:
- All unmarried children, up to and including 18 years of age, who the cardholder has sole custody of and who live with the cardholder
- All unmarried children, up to and including 18 years of age, of whom the cardholder has shared custody
- All unmarried children, from 19 years of age up to and including 21 years of age, who are full-time students attending an accredited institution of higher learning in Australia and who the cardholder has/had sole or shared custody, and who are dependent upon the cardholder for their maintenance and financial support
- All unmarried persons who are physically or mentally incapable of self-support who the cardholder has custody of and who live with the cardholder.
Note: Accompanied child/children never means an infant born on the journey.
For more info, call Cover-More on 1300 468 340.
-
Insurance is provided by Zurich Australian Insurance Limited, ABN 13 000 296 640, AFS Licence Number 232507 through its agent Cover-More Insurance Services Pty Ltd ABN 95 003 114 145, AFSL 241713 (Cover-More) for Bankwest, a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Bankwest).
-
Limitations, exclusions (including for pre-existing medical conditions and persons aged 80 years or over) and eligibility criteria apply. You need to upgrade your overseas travel insurance in order to have a comprehensive or extended level of cover. Before acting on this information you should consider the appropriateness of the product with regard to your personal circumstances. See the Credit Card Insurances Product Disclosure Statement and Information booklet (PDF), Credit Card Travel Insurance TMD (PDF) and Financial Services Guide (PDF) for details.
-
Bankwest and its related bodies corporate do not issue or guarantee this insurance. It does not represent a deposit with or liability of either Bankwest or any of its related bodies corporate. We do not provide any advice on this insurance based on any consideration of your objectives, financial situation or needs. If you purchase an upgrade policy, we (Bankwest) receive a commission which is a percentage of your premium.
-
Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
# COVID-19
Complimentary overseas travel insurance provides base cover only. Limitations, exclusions, and eligibility criteria apply. See the Credit Card Insurances Product Disclosure Statement and Information Booklet (PDF) for details.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cover is available for overseas medical expenses incurred due to COVID-19. No cover is available under any other benefit or if you are travelling on a cruise. Terms and conditions apply. For more information please refer to the Credit Card Insurance PDS (PDF).