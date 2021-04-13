Complimentary travel insurance with your credit card.

Check you’re eligible

You, your spouse and dependent children may get complimentary cover – as long as you’re travelling overseas together and have an open and activated eligible credit card. The best bit? There's no minimum spend – the cover applies automatically if you're eligible. Some limitations and exclusions apply - like if you’re 80 or over, or have pre-existing medical conditions.

Check if you are eligible via the Bankwest App.

For more information on who is eligible and what you’re covered for, refer to the Credit Card Insurance Product Disclosure Statement (PDF).