Your guide to a home loan top up (increase).

Topping up or increasing your home loan is a way to unlock more funds by borrowing against the equity you’ve built up on your current property. The amount you can increase your loan by will depend on how much equity you have.

Rather than getting a personal loan or credit card, you could apply to increase your home loan if you have usable equity. This could save you interest in the short term, because the interest rate will almost always be lower for a home loan.

However, you also need to consider the life of the loan, because the longer the loan term, the more interest you’ll pay. Remember that any top up will be subject to our existing lending criteria, and fees and charges.

Ask us about a home loan top up.