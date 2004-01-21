Understanding the home loan approval process.

Before you apply.

Step 1: Get set up. Look into your credit score. Lenders will look at your credit score (also known as your credit rating) when deciding whether to lend you money. It’s based on things like how much you’ve borrowed in the past, your previous applications for credit and if you’ve missed payments on things like credit cards, bills or loans. You can find out more – and even check your credit score – on the government’s MoneySmart website, to see if there’s any steps you can take to improve it. Decrease debt. If you’ve got any outstanding debts such as personal loans or large credit card bills, it’s a good idea to start looking at how you can decrease those, as they may affect your borrowing power. Start saving a deposit. To purchase your house, you’ll need a deposit. Find out how much you’ll need.

Step 2: Research available products. There are a few things you should take into account when choosing a home loan. Learn more about the types of home loans. If you’re having trouble figuring out a product to choose, a Home Lending Specialist or broker may be able to help you find a home loan to suit your needs.

When it’s time to apply.

Step 1: Conditional approval. Before you start your property search, it’s worth getting conditional approval for a home loan. It’s a letter from your lender that indicates how much they’re likely to let you borrow. It’s based on a few things, like a review of your financial details, goals and requirements. The info will also have been assessed and validated by us. You might’ve also heard the term ‘pre-approval’ – also known as an approval in principle, a pre-approval letter will also give you an indication of what you might be able to borrow. The difference is that the info you’ve given us isn’t assessed and validated. Keep in mind. A conditional approval is a level up from pre-approval – this letter is what you’d take with you to an auction. How it works: A Home Lending Specialist or broker can help you through the process. Things to have ready: Your ID (if you’re new to Bankwest) – see what you’ll need

An idea of your expenses, assets and liabilities

Evidence of your income, like payslips, tax returns or bank statements. See a detailed list of what you might need. With conditional approval, you’ll have a clear idea of what you could realistically borrow and can start looking for your property with some peace of mind. It also puts you in a strong position when you make an offer on a house or purchase a property at auction, as it shows the seller and real estate agent that you’re a serious buyer. Once you’ve found your property, you can move to the next step.

Step 2: Applying for the loan. You need to get in touch with a Home Lending Specialist or broker and provide a copy of the signed contract of sale. From there, they’ll organise the rest of your application and let you know if any documents are missing. They’ll also help you select a suitable home loan product that’s right for you. Unconditional approval (also known as full loan approval) happens after your offer on a property has been accepted. You usually sign a contract ‘subject to finance’ when you make an offer, so after that, you can apply for unconditional approval. Your application will be assessed, and then the bank will carry out a valuation on the property. This can take a week or two, depending on your situation and the settlement period. Your Home Lending Specialist or broker will keep you up to date, but you can also conveniently track your application and receive email notifications for key milestones with our Home Loan Application Tracker.