Home loan rates.

The rates shown below are for principal and interest repayments. Different rates apply for interest only repayments.
Rates are subject to change. Fixed rate loans revert to a variable rate after the end of the fixed rate period. Where the inclusion of Lender’s Mortgage Insurance results in an increased Loan to Value Ratio (LVR), different rates may apply.
What’s the comparison rate?
It’s a tool that can help you identify the truer cost of a loan. It’s calculated using a standard formula that includes the interest rate, as well as certain fees and charges relating to a loan (not all fees and charges are included).
Comparison rate warning
Comparison rate is calculated on the statutory assumption of $150,000 loan over 25 years but the minimum required loan amount is $200,000 for the Complete Home Loan Package. Different rates apply for different loan amounts and may depend on the duration of a fixed rate period or the ratio of the loan amount to the property value.
WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan.
Reference rates for our home loans
A reference rate is a benchmark rate used to set home loan interest rates. Each variable home loan product is linked to one of the below reference rates. The reference rate for your home loan product – after we’ve applied any relevant discounts – determines your variable interest rate.
Standard Variable Rates
Owner Occupiers – also known as Standard Variable Reference Rate
8.75% p.a.
Owner Occupiers (interest only) – also known as Standard Variable Interest Only Reference Rate
9.10% p.a.
Investors – also known as Investor Variable Reference Rate
9.40% p.a.
Investors (interest only) – also known as Investor Variable Interest Only Reference Rate
9.53% p.a.
Common questions
The Loan to Value Ratio (LVR) is the portion of money you are borrowing in relation to the value of the property, expressed as a percentage.
For example, a customer applying for a $400,000 loan for a property valued at $500,000 would be borrowing at an 80% LVR.
Usually, different interest rates apply depending on your LVR, and banks often cap the LVR you’re allowed to have.
If you’re borrowing over 80% of your home’s value, banks may require you to take out Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI). This insurance protects the bank in case you can’t meet your mortgage repayments and the property has to be sold. You can either pay a one-off premium or have the fee added to your loan amount.
Loans for an investment purpose (also known as investor loans) include but are not limited to, loans where the predominant part of the loan is used to invest in shares, land, construction or an established dwelling (including refinance of investment loans).
Loans for a property to live in (also known as owner-occupier loans) include but are not limited to, loans to fund the purchase of a property or refinance an existing loan, where the borrower currently resides or intends to reside in the property.
Other conditions apply.
Things to consider
Lending criteria, fees and charges apply. Terms and conditions apply and are available on request. Reference rates are subject to change.