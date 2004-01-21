Home loan rates.

Rates are subject to change. Fixed rate loans revert to a variable rate after the end of the fixed rate period. Where the inclusion of Lender’s Mortgage Insurance results in an increased Loan to Value Ratio (LVR), different rates may apply.

What’s the comparison rate?

It’s a tool that can help you identify the truer cost of a loan. It’s calculated using a standard formula that includes the interest rate, as well as certain fees and charges relating to a loan (not all fees and charges are included).

Comparison rate warning



Comparison rate is calculated on the statutory assumption of $150,000 loan over 25 years but the minimum required loan amount is $200,000 for the Complete Home Loan Package. Different rates apply for different loan amounts and may depend on the duration of a fixed rate period or the ratio of the loan amount to the property value.

WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan.