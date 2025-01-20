Credit protection and life insurance.
Life insurance, credit card protection, bills cover and loan protection offered by Hallmark Insurance are no longer available for purchase through us.
Hallmark Insurance.
Make a claim.
Call Hallmark Insurance to make a claim.
- Call 1300 653 751
- Visit Hallmark Insurance
Monday to Friday: 7am - 5pm AWST.
More information.
Hallmark Insurance can help with your existing policy.
- Call 1300 363 159
- Visit Hallmark Insurance
Hallmark Insurance is part of the St Andrew’s Insurance Group.