Financial abuse

Financial abuse is serious a form of domestic and family violence that occurs when an abuser uses money and resources as a means to gain power, and to control their partner or family member. It can be a hidden epidemic that occurs in the community through a lack of awareness and understanding, often because it's harder to recognise than other forms of abuse.

Financial abuse can be influenced by factors such as culture, disability, addiction, mental illness and bereavement, amongst other things. It's important to understand what it looks like, so that you can take action and get support.