Setting up and changing secret questions.
On This Page
Your secret questions
If you don't have access to SMS code or have set up a temporary exemption you'll be asked to answer secret questions when a stronger identity check is required like, when you’re:
- Adding or paying a new BPAY® or Pay AnyBody recipient
- Making a BPAY or Pay AnyBody payment above a certain amount
- Increasing your daily limits
- Updating your contact details.
You'll need to set up four questions − you can choose two from a given menu and create two of your own.
How to set up secret questions
When you log in to online banking for the first time, you’ll be prompted to upgrade your security by setting up secret questions and SMS code.
- Click ‘Upgrade your security’ and enter your secret questions – you'll need to choose two from the given menu and create two of your own
- Confirm your mobile number
- Click ‘Confirm’ if you're happy with the what you've entered
- Hit ‘Start banking’ and you're ready to go.
If you've logged in to online banking before but haven't set up secret questions the process is a little different.
- Click ‘My details’ in the menu
- Go to ‘My security settings’
- Hit ‘Activate now’ on the secret questions feature – we'll show you what to do.
How to update your secret questions
Securely update your secret questions online in just a few steps.
- Log in to online banking
- From the menu go to ‘My details’ and click ‘Change secret questions’
- Follow the SMS code prompts
- Edit your secret questions and click ‘Next’
- Memorise your answers and click ‘Confirm’.
Common questions
You'll need to give us a call on 13 17 19 so we can verbally identify you and reset your secret questions. If you’re overseas call us on +61 8 9486 4130.
Note that calls made overseas from landlines or mobiles will be subject to international call rates.
Only if you travel overseas and have requested a temporary exemption from your SMS code. You'll need to answer your secret questions whenever an extra identity check is needed.
It’s a good idea to choose questions that are hard for others to guess but easy for you to remember. They should be personal, for example ‘Where was I born?’ or ‘What was my favourite toy?'.
Keep in mind that you’ll need to remember your exact answers, so make sure you memorise them when you’re choosing your questions.