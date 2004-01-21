Savings and bank account rates.
Variable rate savings accounts
Interest is calculated daily and paid into your account on the first business day of the following month.
Rates subject to change. Interest is calculated at the applicable rate on the portion of the balance which falls within each of the tiers.
Make sure this account is right for you. Read the Australian Bankers’ Association’s Smarter Banking Booklet (PDF) for more information.
Up to $250,000.99
5.15% p.a. 4 month variable introductory rate
3.85% p.a. standard variable rate
5.15% p.a. 4 month variable introductory rate
3.85% p.a. standard variable rate
$250,001 and over
4.55% p.a. 4 month variable introductory rate
1.85% p.a. standard variable rate
4.55% p.a. 4 month variable introductory rate
1.85% p.a. standard variable rate
The Easy Saver variable introductory rate only applies to new accounts. Not available if you’ve had the introductory rate on an Easy Saver Account in the last two years. Variable introductory rate and term are set out in the welcome letter. At the end of the introductory rate term, the account reverts to the Easy Saver variable rate. T&Cs subject to change.
Up to $250,000.99
3.40% p.a. Bonus rate
4.35% p.a. Hero rate
0.95% p.a. standard variable rate
3.40% p.a. Bonus rate
4.35% p.a. Hero rate
0.95% p.a. standard variable rate
$250,001 to $5,000,000.99
0.95% p.a. standard variable rate
0.95% p.a. standard variable rate
Bonus rate applies when bonus conditions are met, view product page for more details.
The variable Hero rate is calculated by combining the standard variable rate and Bonus rate.
Bank account rates
On all balances
0.01% p.a. variable rate
0.01% p.a. variable rate
On balances from $0 up to $9,999.99
0.05% p.a. variable rate
0.05% p.a. variable rate
On balances from $10,000 up to $49,999.99
1.40% p.a. variable rate
1.40% p.a. variable rate
On balances from $50,000 up to $249,999.99
1.90% p.a. variable rate
1.90% p.a. variable rate
On balances from $250,000 or more
2.40% p.a. variable rate
2.40% p.a. variable rate
Interest is calculated at the applicable rate on the portion of the balance which falls within each of the tiers.