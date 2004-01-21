Technology Graduate Program.
You’ll be immersed in a technology driven agile organisation involved in building solutions for real world customer needs.
About the program.
As a graduate, you’ll get broad and exciting opportunities to deepen and grow your capabilities by rotating across a wide range of cross-functional delivery teams to develop your skills and set you up for career success.
This is your opportunity to kick start your career in an agile technology environment that is fast-paced, diverse and highly collaborative, where you’ll be supported by colleagues and leaders from all technology principles who genuinely care about you and your development.
What it takes
This program is best suited to people with relevant university or TAFE qualifications and an interest in technology.
- We’re after hard workers with vision. This is a creative, challenging and interesting environment where we’re dealing with sweeping technological change.
- We’re looking for adaptive problem-solvers who want to be part of something big, and who can help to further strengthen the culture of one of WA’s most established, innovative financial institutions.
- Skills can be taught but at Bankwest we seek out people with strong values, empathy, good communications skills and who support diversity.
Program structure
Our structured Graduate Program starts in February and runs for up to two years.
The Program includes rotations across a wide range of cross-functional delivery teams to develop your skills and set you up for career success. These rotations will be tailored to your personal career goals and maximise your opportunity for growth.
From day one, you’ll be doing real work that adds value to our customers while receiving both technical and foundational-skills training.
At the end of the Program, we’ll work with you to determine your strengths and position you in a role that best suits you and the business.
Eligibility
You must:
- be an Australian or New Zealand citizen, or an Australian permanent resident at the time of application
- be in your final year of studies, or have graduated within 24 months of applying
- have maintained an overall credit average (65 GPA or WAM) during your university degree. If applying for Bankwest, TAFE diplomas are also accepted.
Location
We have roles available in the Bankwest head office located in the centre of Perth.
We offer flexible working arrangements to accommodate your lifestyle. And you’ll be set up for success with collaboration tools to keep you connected.
Applications are now closed.
Applications for our 2026 Graduate Program are now closed. For all other career opportunities, please search and apply below.
Contact us.
Email us for help
Get in touch with our Technology Graduate Program team at technology.grads@bankwest.com.au.