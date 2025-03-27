Gen Z shifting gear to pay-and-go options
Bankwest’s latest Spend Trends report has highlighted a generational behaviour switch, with Western Australian Gen Zs seemingly trading the coming-of-age rite of a first car with the now myriad rental options.
Bankwest’s Spend Trends tracks WA customer credit and debit activity to identify responses to economic conditions, with February spending showing an intriguing difference between Gen Z and other generations.
Year-on-year transaction volumes for Auto Rentals surged 81 per cent for Gen Z – currently aged 13 to 30 – compared to significant declines for Millennials (-17%) and Gen X (-16%), and stability (+1%) for Boomers.
The boom aligns with increasing diversity in transport options, particularly in metro areas, from extended public transport networks to short-term vehicle rental apps, and micromobility options such as e-scooters.
The two bookending generations – Gen Z (+1%) and Baby Boomers (+5%) – were also the only generations to increase in year-on-year volumes for Other Transport – the category that includes rideshare spend.
The data also showed that overall cost-of-living pressures continued to influence spending behaviour in the state, with the number of customers spending year-on-year declining (-6.1%).
However, there were also indications that while people were spending less frequently, they were making more expensive purchases, as exemplified by a decline in the volume of transactions (-4%) at Electric Appliance retailers, but a significant increase in the value of those transactions (+14%).
The analysis also showed a counterintuitive trend, with Baby Boomers the only generation to decline in the year-on-year volumes (-4%) at Travel Agencies, with all others surging by up to 17 per cent (Gen X).
Bankwest General Manager Products Peter Bouhlas said: “The Spend Trends data for February has highlighted an interesting trend difference between generations, with Gen Z again blazing their own trail.
“We know the community is finding cost-of-living challenging at the moment and car ownership can obviously be costly when budgets are stretched thin, from running and maintenance costs to insurance.
“Our data can’t tell us whether or not Gen Z is choosing to not own a car, but it certainly indicates they are opting for rental options at far higher rates than other generations.
“Gen Z has also grown up with the ubiquity of technology and smartphones, so they are naturally early adopters of new innovations and options, of which there are an increasing number available.
“Overall, we still see cost-of-living pressures impacting spending choices, with volumes stable but the number of customers spending year-on-year continuing to decline.
“We urge any customers experiencing financial difficulties – or those concerned they might in future – to contact us, so our colleagues can work with their individual circumstances and provide support.”
Overall transaction change
Month-on-month (Jan 25 v Feb 25)
|Number of customers transacting (%)
|Total volume of transactions
(%)
|Average value of transactions
(%)
|+0.7
|0
|+1
Year-on-year (Feb 24 v Feb 25)
|Number of customers transacting (%)
|Total volume of transactions
(%)
|Average value of transactions
(%)
|-6.1
|-1
|+3
Where Western Australians are spending
Sectors by volume of unique customers transacting
Month-on-month
|Biggest growth in number of unique customers transacting (%)
|Education
|+80
|Other transport
|+6
|Other services
|+5
|Smallest growth in number of unique customers transacting (%)
|Department stores
|-11
|Sporting/Toy stores
|-10
|Travel agency
|-9
Year-on-year
|Biggest growth in number of unique customers transacting (%)
|Travel agency
|+8
|Airline
|+7
|Hardware
|+5
|Smallest growth in number of unique customers transacting (%)
|Electric appliance
|-16
|Vehicles
|-13
|Repair shops
|-11
Month-on-month top 3 sectors by…
|Biggest growth in volume (%)
|Education
|+93
|Vehicles
|+11
|Other services
|+9
|Smallest growth in volume (%)
|Hotel/Motel
|-17
|Auto rental
|-15
|Department stores
|-12
|Biggest growth in value (%)
|Vehicles
|+12
|Hardware
|+7
|Education
|+7
|Smallest growth in value (%)
|Hotel/Motel
|-11
|Auto rental
|-7
|Restaurants/Bars
|-5
Year-on-year top 3 sectors by…
|Biggest growth in volume (%)
|Pharmacies
|+8
|Travel agency
|+6
|Hardware
|+6
|Smallest growth in volume (%)
|Service stations
|-12
|Auto rental
|-9
|Mail order
|-7
|Biggest growth in value (%)
|Electric appliance
|+14
|Vehicles
|+11
|Pharmacies
|+10
|Smallest growth in value (%)
|Airline
|-12
|Mail order
|-4
|Auto rental
|-4
Generational snapshot
Year-on-year growth values by generation from Feb 24-Feb 25
|Number of unique customers transacting (%)
|Volume of transactions
(%)
|Average value of transactions
(%)
|Gen Z
|+1.8
|+9
|+9
|Millennials
|-6.8
|+0.1
|+10
|Gen X
|-6
|0
|+8
|Baby Boomers
|-7.7
|-5
|+3
Where the generations are spending
Most and least year-on-year growth values by generation from Feb 24-Feb 25
|Number of unique customers transacting (%)
|Volume of transactions (%)
|Average value of transactions (%)
|Gen Z
|Travel agency
|+54
|Auto rental
|+81
|Auto rental
|+37
|Electric appliance
|-31
|Education
|-3
|Airline
|-8
|Millennials
|Travel agency
|+18
|Repair shops
|+35
|Repair shops
|+50
|Mail order
|-43
|Auto rental
|-17
|Airline
|-10
|Gen X
|Travel agency
|+24
|Travel agency
|+17
|Professional svcs
|+19
|Mail order
|-47
|Auto rental
|-16
|Airline
|-19
|Baby Boomers
|Travel agency
|+34
|Hardware
|+9
|Auto rental
|+12
|Mail order
|-43
|Repair shops
|-36
|Repair shops
|-24
|
Sector
|
Examples
|Airlines
|Self-explanatory
|Auto Rental
|Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
|Clothing Stores
|Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
|Department Stores
|Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
|Discount Stores
|Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
|Electrical Appliance
|Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
|Food Stores/Warehouses
|Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
|Hardware
|Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
|Hotels/Motels
|Self-explanatory
|Other Retail
|Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
|Other Services
|Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
|Other Transport
|Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
|Pharmacies
|Self-explanatory
|Professional Services
|All types of insurance, waste disposal services
|Quasi Cash
|Casino and gambling activities
|Repair Shops
|Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
|Restaurants/Bars
|Self-explanatory
|Service Stations
|Self-explanatory
|Sporting/Toy Stores
|Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
|Travel Agencies
|Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
|Utilities
|Typical utility services, streaming services
|Vehicles
|Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing
