May 2025 interest rate update

Bankwest has today announced a decrease in variable home loan interest rates of 0.25 per cent p.a., following the RBA’s decision to decrease the official cash rate by 0.25 per cent p.a.

This change will apply for all new and existing customers and applies to all variable home loan products, including the Complete Variable Home Loan and the Bankwest Simple Home Loan.

All interest rate changes are effective 30 May 2025, with all changes reflected on the Bankwest website from their effective date. New repayment amounts will be visible in the app from 31 May 2025.

Bankwest encourages any customers concerned about their financial wellbeing to contact us as soon as possible, so we can provide options and solutions to support their individual needs and circumstances.