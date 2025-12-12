Financial abuse flying under the radar for WA youth

New research has exposed a troubling generational divide in awareness and response to financial abuse, with younger West Australians less likely to recognise signs or seek help.

Bankwest’s Hidden Costs report into financial abuse tracks community awareness over five years.

Gen Z significantly far less likely than older generations to identify and respond to financial abuse.

Gap in understanding of financial abuse between generations unchanged over last four years.

Bankwest’s annual Hidden Costs report for the 16 Days in WA campaign, which surveyed over 1,000 WA residents, found that younger generations in WA are less likely to recognise family and domestic violence (FDV), and financial abuse.

For the fifth consecutive year, Gen Z respondents were least likely to say they understood the term ‘financial abuse’ (69%), compared with Millennials (80%), Gen X (81%) and Baby Boomers (86%).

The generational gap extended to recognising abusive behaviours, with younger respondents less likely to identify coercion into debt, restricted access to bank accounts, or control over financial decisions as abuse.

Confidence in identifying financial abuse remains low, with just 61% of WA residents saying they felt confident doing so. Gen Z stood out as the least confident, with 26% admitting they couldn’t recognise it.

Gen Z (59%) are the least likely to say they’d contact a FDV hotline, such as 1800RESPECT, if they experienced financial abuse, compared with Millennials (66%), Gen X (76%), and Baby Boomers (75%).

This generational gap in attitudes toward seeking help has remained steady since 2021.