February 2025 interest rate update.
Bankwest has today announced changes to the interest rates for its variable home loan products.
This change includes a decrease in the Standard Variable Rate (SVR) for home loans of 0.25% p.a. for new and existing customers.
Standard variable rate
|Current rate
(% p.a.)
|New rate
(% p.a.)
|Change
(% p.a.)
|Owner Occupiers
(Also known as ‘Standard Variable Reference Rate’)
|9.00
|8.75
|-0.25
|
Owner Occupiers – Interest Only
(Also known as ‘Standard Variable Interest Only Reference Rate’)
|9.35
|9.10
|-0.25
|Investors
(Also known as ‘Investor Variable Reference Rate’)
|9.65
|
9.40
|
-0.25
|Investors – Interest Only
(Also known as ‘Investor Variable Interest Only Reference Rate’)
|9.78
|9.53
|
-0.25
All interest rate changes are effective 28 February 2025, with all changes reflected on the Bankwest website from their effective date.
Bankwest encourages any customers concerned about their financial wellbeing to contact us as soon as possible, so we can provide options and solutions to support their individual needs and circumstances.