Bankwest Emergency Assistance for TC Zelia-affected areas in WA.

Bankwest is providing Emergency Assistance to customers and businesses in areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Zelia in WA.

Bankwest understands each customer will have different needs and encourages those affected to discuss their individual circumstances by either contacting us in the Bankwest app, phoning our 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre on 13 17 19, or calling the Financial Hardship team (1300 769 173, Monday to Friday, 6am - 6pm AWST). Business customers can call 13 7000 or speak with their relationship manager.

For emergency assistance, customers should call the State Emergency Service on 132 500. Alternatively, visit WA State Emergency Services SES. In a life-threatening emergency call 000 (triple zero).

Special arrangements are in place to provide support to Bankwest customers should they need it, and our colleagues are ready to assist with any financial concerns or enquiries.

For more information and contact details for specific support, visit: https://www.bankwest.com.au/support/changes-hardship/emergency-assistance

Bankwest Emergency Assistance can include: