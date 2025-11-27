Skip to main contentGo to search

WA financial abuse awareness rises but more action needed

Published 27 November 2025

Bankwest’s 2025 Hidden Costs Report has revealed a sharp rise in awareness of coercive control in WA, with 95% of respondents also able to identify financial control as a form of abuse.

Bankwest’s Hidden Costs report into financial abuse tracks community awareness over five years.

  • Coercive control awareness has climbed to 80%, up 11% from last year and 19% since 2022
  • Financial abuse awareness now at 95%
  • While awareness of financial abuse is increasing, 68% of West Australians are unable to name a support service, highlighting an opportunity to empower people with more knowledge.

Financial abuse awareness has climbed to 95% (up from 89% in 2021), and understanding has reached 80% (up 11% since 2021), but just 32% can identify support services for those experiencing financial abuse.

While 61% feel confident identifying financial abuse, with common forms such as coercion into debt, control of money, and restricted access to bank accounts, recognition levels have remained unchanged over time.

Coercive control awareness has climbed to 80%, up 11% from last year and 19% since 2022. Understanding of coercive control now stands at 55%, showing increases of 11% since 2024 and 15% since 2022.

West Australians increasingly recognise a wide range of behaviours as coercive control, with recognition of emotional/psychological abuse (69%) rising by 10% since 2022 although 50% say they could not identify it.

WA residents who have disclosed a disability are roughly twice as likely as those without a disability to say they have experienced or are currently experiencing coercive control (27% compared to 14%).

The Hidden Costs Report canvassed more than 1000 WA adults and is released as part of Bankwest’s support for the WA Government’s annual 16 Days in WA campaign to end gender-based violence.

Bankwest is now in its fifth year of commissioning annual research to examine the prevalence of and attitudes toward coercive control, family and domestic violence (FDV), and financial abuse.

Attributed to: Jodene Murphy – Bankwest General Manager Customer, Marketing and Communications.

“It is promising that awareness of financial abuse and coercive control has increased, but we still have a long way to go before we end financial abuse and help people achieve long-term financial independence in WA.

“The number of West Australians who are unable to name a financial abuse help service is too high. It is critical the finance sector continues to build awareness of one of the hidden costs of family violence.”

Attributed to: Hon Jessica Stojkovski – Minister for the Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence.

“Financial abuse is an all too common form of coercive control which seeks to limit an individual’s access to independence and freedom of choice.

“We know it has devastating consequences for those impacted and can lead to individuals feeling trapped in abusive relationships.

“The findings in the Bankwest Hidden Costs Report highlight how crucial awareness raising is, in shaping public understanding on complex issues such as coercive control and what that can look like in a relationship.

“Encouragingly, this year’s Hidden Costs Report demonstrates that the number of Western Australians that understand financial abuse and coercive control continues to grow.

“However there is still much to do in raising this awareness, which is why the Cook Government is taking a measured, phased approach to criminalising coercive control.

 “It’s important victim survivors hear and understand they are not alone, there is help available. During 16 Days in WA we can make change and we want everyone playing their part.”

Understanding of FDV, financial abuse and coercive control

 
 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
FDV 93% 93% 92% 92% 92%
Financial abuse 69% 75% 77% 78% 80%
Coercive control   40% 41% 44% 55%

Awareness

 
 2025
FDV 98%
Financial abuse 95%
Coercive control 80%

Can identify types of abuse

 
 2021
(n=1,008)
 2022
(n=1,013)
 2023
(n=1,033)
 2024
(n=1,061)
 2025
(n=1,042)
Financial abuse 61% 64% 62% 64% 61%
Coercive control   49% 46% 48% 50%

Scenarios most consider types of FDV

  2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
Threatens to use physical force against a partner 90% 84% 85% 85% 87%
Uses physical force against a partner 90% 88% 87% 88% 87%
Forces a partner to perform sexual acts 84% 82% 79% 82% 82%
Is yelling, insulting, or swearing at a partner 83% 81% 79% 80% 80%
Engages in emotional control of a partner by undermining their self-confidence or feelings of self-worth 82% 81% 78% 82% 79%
Acts to isolate their partner from friends and family 80% 79% 76% 79% 78%
Takes control of a partner’s pay and does not allow them to access it 77% 77% 76% 77% 76%
Spending habits are forcibly controlled by a partner or similar, and they’re not able to make autonomous decisions 77% 77% 75% 76% 75%
Takes control over a partner’s bank accounts and financial transactions 74% 75% 72% 76% 73%
Forbids a partner from working or spending their wages 76% 76% 74% 75% 72%

Scenarios most consider coercive control

  2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
Emotional or psychological abuse, including spiritual and religious abuse   59% 60% 63% 69%
Using threats and intimidation   63% 64% 64% 69%
Restricting a victim-survivor’s freedom or independence   60% 59% 62% 66%
Sexual coercion   63% 60% 62% 65%
Financial abuse   59% 60% 58% 64%
Physical abuse (including sexual abuse)   55% 57% 58% 62%
Social abuse   55% 55% 56% 61%
Monitoring a victim-survivor’s actions   50% 53% 53% 58%
Reproductive coercion   50% 51% 52% 57%
Technology-facilitated abuse   48% 50% 51% 55%
Lateral violence   43% 43% 45% 48%
Systems abuse   44% 43% 48% 48%
Animal abuse   39% 40% 38% 40%

Aware of support available for financial abuse

 
 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
Yes 22% 25% 25% 23% 32%
No/Don’t know 78% 75% 75% 77% 68%

Personal experience

 
 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
Have experienced financial abuse behaviours 29% 33% 36% 35% 34%
Know someone who has experienced financial abuse 25% 29% 25% 28% 25%

Among those who experienced financial abuse: most common behaviours experienced

  2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
Used all wages earned by you for household expenses, while spending their own money only on themselves 59% 49% 62% 56% 54%
Refused to contribute financially to you or to your family 58% 50% 52% 51% 48%
Had hidden assets from you 53% 50% 45% 49% 47%
Coerced you to sign documents, take out loan 47% 48% 45% 45% 46%
Had complete control of your money 47% 47% 50% 47% 46%
Has destroyed, damaged or stolen from your property 58% 47% 44% 50% 45%
Did not allow seeking employment or sabotaged employment opportunities 49% 46% 39% 44% 44%
Restricted access to your bank accounts 46% 44% 47% 45% 40%
Provided you with only an inadequate “allowance” 45% 42% 40% 39% 36%
Forced you to work in a family business without being paid 39% 37% 35% 36% 35%

About Bankwest

Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.

