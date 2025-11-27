WA financial abuse awareness rises but more action needed

Bankwest’s 2025 Hidden Costs Report has revealed a sharp rise in awareness of coercive control in WA, with 95% of respondents also able to identify financial control as a form of abuse.

Bankwest’s Hidden Costs report into financial abuse tracks community awareness over five years.

Financial abuse awareness now at 95%

While awareness of financial abuse is increasing, 68% of West Australians are unable to name a support service, highlighting an opportunity to empower people with more knowledge.

Financial abuse awareness has climbed to 95% (up from 89% in 2021), and understanding has reached 80% (up 11% since 2021), but just 32% can identify support services for those experiencing financial abuse.

While 61% feel confident identifying financial abuse, with common forms such as coercion into debt, control of money, and restricted access to bank accounts, recognition levels have remained unchanged over time.

Coercive control awareness has climbed to 80%, up 11% from last year and 19% since 2022. Understanding of coercive control now stands at 55%, showing increases of 11% since 2024 and 15% since 2022.

West Australians increasingly recognise a wide range of behaviours as coercive control, with recognition of emotional/psychological abuse (69%) rising by 10% since 2022 although 50% say they could not identify it.

WA residents who have disclosed a disability are roughly twice as likely as those without a disability to say they have experienced or are currently experiencing coercive control (27% compared to 14%).

The Hidden Costs Report canvassed more than 1000 WA adults and is released as part of Bankwest’s support for the WA Government’s annual 16 Days in WA campaign to end gender-based violence.

Bankwest is now in its fifth year of commissioning annual research to examine the prevalence of and attitudes toward coercive control, family and domestic violence (FDV), and financial abuse.