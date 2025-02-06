Skip to main contentGo to search

Bankwest Online Customer Experience feedback.

Published 6 February 2025

Bankwest Online Customer Experience feedback verification

You may have received an email asking you to share your thoughts about your recent experience with Bankwest.

Providing your feedback on your recent experience with Bankwest gives you the opportunity to help us be a better bank and to create banking experiences that best support you.

Your privacy is important to us – please be assured we have not provided your financial details to Qualtrics and you do not need to disclose any personal or account details in your feedback. Bankwest will never send an email that asks you to provide your log in or password details.

We appreciate your valuable feedback.

Competition winners

Congratulations to the winners of our monthly customer feedback competition. Please note that we will redraw if a winner doesn't claim their prize within three months.

2025

January

  • Denise H – QLD
  • Robert G – VIC
  • Timothy T – WA
  • Jack S – QLD
  • Alyce P – WA
  • Xiaozhong W – VIC
  • David B – WA
  • Alexander J – WA
  • Joshua T-E – WA
  • Annunziata S – WA
  • Jiewen H – NSW

Redraws:

  • Simon C – NSW
  • Jingjing Y – VIC
  • Guy B – NSW
  • Clare M – VIC

2024

December

  • Arun L – NSW
  • Michael G – QLD
  • Robert M – WA
  • Pieter C – WA
  • Cloe D – WA
  • Mohamad A – NSW
  • Jessica P – VIC
  • Peter R – QLD
  • Chun K – NSW
  • Alasdair Y – QLD
  • Michelle D – QLD

Redraws:

  • Hamilton K – WA
  • Bradley B – WA
  • Julie M – QLD
  • Scott W – WA
  • Vanessa M – WA
  • Ronald V – WA

November

  • Junli Z – QLD
  • Hayley E – WA
  • Christina D – QLD
  • Hayley S – TAS
  • Daniel M – NSW
  • Laurice W – QLD
  • Paul K – QLD
  • Cheryl I – WA
  • Nguyen C – NSW
  • Carla D – QLD
  • Stephen P – QLD

Redraws:

  • Brett H – WA
  • Clare E – SA
  • David R – SA
  • Roslyn T – WA

October

  • Darren B – NSW
  • Jason C – NSW
  • Anna S – NSW
  • Kate B – WA
  • Matthew J – NSW
  • Wayne T – QLD
  • Bharat A – VIC
  • Carli E – VIC
  • Emma R – WA
  • Raghavendra P – VIC
  • Donna S – NSW

Redraws:

  • Bianca D – VIC
  • Theresita C – WA
  • Basilios K – QLD
  • Michelle R – NSW
  • Grant S – QLD
  • Judith A – WA
  • Catherine T – WA
  • Samantha M – WA

September

  • Ammar A – WA
  • Brenda S – QLD
  • Michael L – WA
  • Maria W – NSW
  • Norbert W – VIC
  • Jacquelyn D – WA
  • Scott M – VIC
  • Mario C – WA
  • Parul P – NSW
  • Yuan M – QLD
  • Peter C – VIC

Redraws:

  • Sheena H – NSW
  • Susan M – WA
  • Stephanie H – WA
  • Carlin T – QLD

August

  • Paolo B – WA
  • David M – NSW
  • Kym B – WA
  • Jacqueline M – WA
  • Sally K – NSW
  • Clifton M – WA
  • Ryan L – WA
  • Haris K – NSW
  • Jasna C – WA
  • Esther A – WA
  • Reji M – QLD

Redraws:

  • Sheree E – NSW
  • Dale B – VIC
  • Karis L – WA
  • Matthew N – NSW
  • Maria Z – NSW
  • Eileen Q – WA

July

  • Filomena C – WA
  • Jarrad M – SA
  • Cameron S – VIC
  • Peta H – WA
  • Fiona U – WA
  • Hayder A – NSW
  • Margaret A – WA
  • Klevis S – QLD
  • Sheila H – WA
  • Steven A – WA
  • Robert C – NSW

Redraws:

  • Golam M – NSW
  • Anthony W – WA

June

  • Linda S – WA
  • Narinder K – VIC
  • Henry C – WA
  • Laurence T – WA
  • Michael O – WA
  • Ling Z – QLD
  • Jacquline P – WA
  • Jessica B – VIC
  • David H – WA
  • Coralie N – WA
  • Swee C – WA

Redraws:

  • Houda A – NSW
  • Omkar D – NSW
  • Janette M – WA
  • Andrew J – WA

May

  • Graham C – WA
  • Marion F – WA
  • Gim T – VIC
  • Skye H – WA
  • Carol W – WA
  • Nikita W – WA
  • Yan S – NSW
  • Rosario G – WA
  • Pauline O – WA
  • Rajaratnam J – WA
  • Barbara W – QLD

Redraws:

  • Pawandeep K – VIC
  • Xiaomeng J – NSW

April

  • Kristina U – WA
  • Alistair M – WA
  • Susan G – WA
  • Matthew A – WA
  • WIlliam M – WA
  • Stuart H – ACT
  • Maree W – NSW
  • Joanne O – WA
  • Kathleen M – WA
  • Lauren A – NSW
  • Sue T – WA

Redraws:

  • Shaun J – QLD
  • Nicholas M – WA
  • Renata D.B – WA
  • Joseph J – NSW

March

  • Sukanth M – NSW
  • Katelyn L – VIC
  • Bertillo – WA
  • Glynn M – WA
  • Glenn D – NSW
  • Tamba K – SA
  • Lauren P – VIC
  • Linda C – WA
  • Jun Y – NSW
  • David R – VIC
  • Alice P – WA

Redraws:

  • Kelly J – QLD
  • Michael F – QLD

February

  • Admire M – WA
  • David N – NSW
  • Eren S – NSW
  • Sergio B – WA
  • Marcello C – VIC
  • Millie T – SA
  • Bryce P – SA
  • Kristy C – NSW
  • Brian F – VIC
  • Anne C – NSW
  • Tonia S – WA

Redraws:

  • Deborah S – WA

January

  • Ida H – WA
  • Phillip T – WA
  • Damien G – QLD
  • Maddison K – WA
  • Uday S – VIC
  • Mahlee G – WA
  • Michelle W – NSW
  • Gail C – WA
  • Lynette P – NSW
  • Kristan T – NSW
  • Michelle S – WA

Redraws:

  • Keeley B – ACT
  • M Li – QLD