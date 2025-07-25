West Aussies cash in on electric appliances in EOFY sales.
Western Australians cashed in on Electric Appliance spending during June’s end-of-financial-year (EOFY) sales period, with volume growth in the category surging by 21 per cent compared with the prior month.
The charge on Electric Appliances was driven by WA’s Millennials and Gen Xers, with a 14 per cent increase in individual Gen X transactions and a 16 per cent rise in Millennial individual transactions month-on-month.
Other significant month-on-month shifts included an increase in key retail sector spending patterns, with Department Stores recording an 11 per cent boost in transactions as WA customers looked for bargains.
Key Bankwest Spend Trends data for June 2025:
- total volume of WA transactions up 7 per cent year-on-year
- popular EOFY retail categories led month-on-month growth in transaction volumes
- Gen Z led the WA generations for year-on-year spending growth in June
Year-on-year spending across the generations also rebounded in June, with WA’s Gen Z cohort getting out and about more, leading to a 22 per cent overall increase in transaction volumes compared with June 2024.
Gen Z’s June spending spree was fuelled by a 60 per cent year-on-year rise in spending on ‘Other Transport’, which includes public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking.
Bankwest’s Spend Trends tracks WA customer credit and debit activity, with June data revealing a 7 per cent rise in the overall volume of transactions year-on-year across the generations.
Notably the June data showed more young people spending at Restaurants and Bars, indicating a 12 per cent rise in overall spend volume with Gen Z up 26 per cent and Millennials up 15 per cent on June 2024.
Gen Z continued to increase their overall spending year-on-year (22%) whilst Baby Boomers spent only 1% more in June 2025 than June 2024.
Millennials (10%) and Gen X (7%) only modestly increased their spending in June compared with June 2024.
Bankwest Executive Manager Everyday Products Allan Emery said: “The June Spend Trends data suggests end of financial year sales and celebrations have proven a significant attraction to many West Australians.
“Younger West Aussies led the annual growth in transaction volumes, during a traditionally hectic month for spending as consumers took advantage of discounts and celebrated the end of the financial year.”
Overall transaction change
Month-on-month (May 25-V-Jun-25)
|Number of customers transacting (%)
|Total volume of transactions
(%)
|Average value of transactions
(%)
|-1
|+1
|+2
Year-on-year (Jun-24-V-Jun-25)
|Number of customers transacting (%)
|Total volume of transactions
(%)
|Average value of transactions
(%)
|0
|+7
|+3
Where Western Australians are spending
Sectors by volume of unique customers transacting
Month-on-month
|Biggest growth in number of unique customers transacting (%)
|Electrical appliance
|+13
|Auto rental
|+8
|Clothing stores
|+6
|Smallest growth in number of unique customers transacting (%)
|Hardware
|-6
|Other services
|-4
|Sporting/Toy stores
|-3
Year-on-year
|Biggest growth in number of unique customers transacting (%)
|Electric appliance
|+13
|Other transport
|+13
|Airline
|+9
|Smallest growth in number of unique customers transacting (%)
|Repair shops
|-10
|Auto rental
|-8
|Vehicles
|-7
Month-on-month top 5 sectors by…
|Biggest growth in volume (%)
|Electric appliance
|+21
|Recreation
|+14
|Department stores
|+11
|Smallest growth in volume (%)
|Discount stores
|-4
|Others services
|-4
|Mail order
|-3
|Biggest growth in value (%)
|Recreation
|+10
|Interior furnishings
|+9
|Hardware
|+7
|Smallest growth in value (%)
|Mail order
|-2
|Discount stores
|-1
|Pharmacies
|-1
Year-on-year top 5 sectors by…
|Biggest growth in volume (%)
|Other transport
|+26
|Recreation
|+17
|Restaurant/Bars
|+12
|Smallest growth in volume (%)
|Repair shops
|-13
|Service stations
|-8
|Auto rental
|-7
|Biggest growth in value (%)
|Restaurant/Bars
|+15
|Other retail
|+13
|Other transport
|+12
|Smallest growth in value (%)
|Hardware
|-6
|Mail order
|-6
|Education
|-4
Generational snapshot
Year-on-year growth values by generation from Jun 24-Jun 25
|Number of unique customers transacting (%)
|Volume of transactions
(%)
|Average value of transactions
(%)
|Gen Z
|+9
|+22
|+5
|Millennials
|0
|+10
|+5
|Gen X
|-1
|+7
|+3
|Baby Boomers
|-3
|+1
|+4
Where the generations are spending
Most and least year-on-year growth values by generation from Jun 24-Jun 25
|Number of unique customers transacting (%)
|Volume of transactions (%)
|Average value of transactions (%)
|Gen Z
|Other transport
|+29
|Other transport
|+60
|Other transport
|+25
|Repair shops
|-2
|Repair shops
|-12
|Repair shops
|-10
|Millennials
|Electric appliance
|+16
|Other transport
|+32
|Other transport
|+18
|Auto rental
|-12
|Repair shops
|-26
|Repair shops
|-22
|Gen X
|Electric appliance
|+14
|Other transport
|+19
|Other retail
|+14
|Repair shops
|-12
|Repair shops
|-15
|Mail order
|-14
|Baby Boomers
|Recreation
|+9
|Other transport
|+7
|Repair shops
|+11
|Vehicles
|-11
|Service stations
|-13
|Mail order
|-8
Sector examples
|Sector
|Examples
|Airlines
|Self-explanatory
|Auto rental
|Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
|Clothing stores
|Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
|Department stores
|Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
|Discount stores
|Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
|Electrical appliance
|Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
|Food stores/Warehouses
|Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
|Hardware
|Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
|Hotels/Motels
|Self-explanatory
|Other retail
|Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
|Other services
|Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
|Other transport
|Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
|Pharmacies
|Self-explanatory
|Professional services
|All types of insurance, waste disposal services
|Quasi cash
|Casino and gambling activities
|Repair shops
|Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
|Restaurants/Bars
|Self-explanatory
|Service stations
|Self-explanatory
|Sporting/Toy stores
|Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
|Travel agencies
|Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
|Utilities
|Typical utility services, streaming services
|Vehicles
|Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.