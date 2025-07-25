West Aussies cash in on electric appliances in EOFY sales.

Western Australians cashed in on Electric Appliance spending during June’s end-of-financial-year (EOFY) sales period, with volume growth in the category surging by 21 per cent compared with the prior month.

The charge on Electric Appliances was driven by WA’s Millennials and Gen Xers, with a 14 per cent increase in individual Gen X transactions and a 16 per cent rise in Millennial individual transactions month-on-month.

Other significant month-on-month shifts included an increase in key retail sector spending patterns, with Department Stores recording an 11 per cent boost in transactions as WA customers looked for bargains.

Key Bankwest Spend Trends data for June 2025:

total volume of WA transactions up 7 per cent year-on-year

popular EOFY retail categories led month-on-month growth in transaction volumes

Gen Z led the WA generations for year-on-year spending growth in June

Year-on-year spending across the generations also rebounded in June, with WA’s Gen Z cohort getting out and about more, leading to a 22 per cent overall increase in transaction volumes compared with June 2024.

Gen Z’s June spending spree was fuelled by a 60 per cent year-on-year rise in spending on ‘Other Transport’, which includes public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking.

Bankwest’s Spend Trends tracks WA customer credit and debit activity, with June data revealing a 7 per cent rise in the overall volume of transactions year-on-year across the generations.

Notably the June data showed more young people spending at Restaurants and Bars, indicating a 12 per cent rise in overall spend volume with Gen Z up 26 per cent and Millennials up 15 per cent on June 2024.

Gen Z continued to increase their overall spending year-on-year (22%) whilst Baby Boomers spent only 1% more in June 2025 than June 2024.

Millennials (10%) and Gen X (7%) only modestly increased their spending in June compared with June 2024.

Bankwest Executive Manager Everyday Products Allan Emery said: “The June Spend Trends data suggests end of financial year sales and celebrations have proven a significant attraction to many West Australians.

“Younger West Aussies led the annual growth in transaction volumes, during a traditionally hectic month for spending as consumers took advantage of discounts and celebrated the end of the financial year.”