New app and website reboot Bankwest for national customer growth.

Bankwest has launched a new banking app and website, signalling the next stage of its accelerated digital investment in its brand, products and services, with an ambition to become Australia’s favourite digital bank.

The launch builds on Bankwest’s 2024 transition to a digital bank in WA, with a goal to rapidly grow its eastern states customer base, where it has been fully digital since 2022, and where more than half its customers live.

The app and website have been co-designed and developed closely with customers with an aim to deliver intuitive experiences, helping customers know where their money is, move it easily, and hit their property goals.

The app includes a refreshed home screen and a ‘money’ tab to view transactions, new search functionality, and a dedicated ‘property’ tab for home loan information, all with 24/7 in-app support.

A new Virtual Cards feature, available via the app soon, will enable customers to create single or multi-use and time-limited debit or credit cards, offering customers an added layer of protection when making payments.

A new brand platform and national marketing campaign will launch in 2025 to reposition Bankwest in the national banking sector with a fresh, distinct identity and proposition to customers.

Bankwest Managing Director Jason Chan said the app and website - built by Bankwest teams - were the foundations for a complete reinvention of the bank’s digital offering to customers and brokers across Australia.

“Innovation has been part of Bankwest’s DNA for 130 years, and, today, we have a clear role in the CBA Group as a growth-focused, highly competitive national digital bank, with a fresh and distinctive proposition,” he said.

“Our aim is to create a digital banking experience that truly stands out in the Australian financial services landscape, and which is designed to meet the needs of a growing number of customers and brokers nationwide.

"We've conducted hundreds of hours of testing with customers and non-customers across Australia and we know there's a significant segment of the market looking for a simpler, less complicated relationship with their bank.

"These Australians are telling us they want just the right amount of bank in their lives, one that's working hard behind the scenes to help them manage their money, while they focus their time on what’s important to them.

“Our introduction of new technology to help customers tackle scams in 2024 marked the first of a new series of uncomplicated and genuinely useful experiences for customers and there’s much more to come this year.

“We have exciting plans to deliver digital banking experiences in our app and website that truly stand out from our competitors and we’re looking forward to unveiling our new national brand campaign to customers in 2025.”