Bankwest launches new brand platform

Bankwest has unveiled a new brand platform - Just Enough Bank - underpinning its ambition to be Australia’s favourite digital bank, with a promise to be uncomplicated and genuinely useful for its customers.

The new brand platform is designed to support Bankwest’s national growth ambitions, by appealing to a segment of busy Australians, primarily in their thirties and forties, seeking simple and uncomplicated digital banking experiences.

Bankwest General Manager Customer, Marketing and Communications Jodene Murphy said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch Just Enough Bank, reintroducing Bankwest to Australia as a digital challenger with a distinct proposition.

“Our ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank, and we aspire to achieve that by delivering the uncomplicated and genuinely useful experiences customers have told us they want – and that is at the heart of Just Enough Bank.

“Our aim is to create a digital banking experience that truly stands out in the Australian financial services landscape, and which is designed to meet the needs of a growing number of customers and brokers nationwide.

“Bankwest has a strong co-design with customers philosophy, which has been crucial in the design and build of our recently launched new banking app and website.

“We’ve conducted hundreds of hours of testing with customers and non-customers across Australia and we know there’s a significant segment of the market looking for a simpler, less complicated relationship with their bank.

“These Australians are telling us they want just the right amount of bank in their lives, one that’s working hard behind the scenes to help them manage their money, while they focus their time on what’s important to them.

“Just Enough Bank is all about acknowledging that our busy customers are juggling busy lives and the many things they would rather be doing, so we want our digital experiences to not take up more space than they should.

“We’ve loved working with Micah and the team at Bear Meets Eagle On Fire to bring Just Enough Bank to life.

“They understood the unique challenge and opportunity to help us take the iconic brand of Bankwest with a 130-year history and tell its new chapter on a national stage.”

The new brand platform is supported by a national integrated marketing campaign that was planned and implemented by Bankwest’s partner media agency EssenceMediaCom.

The new campaign launches on television, digital video and out of home from 23 March 2025.