Bankwest scam losses fall by 57% as scammers change tactics.

Bankwest recorded a 57% drop in customer scam losses in FY25, driven by new tech investment

Phishing and Investment scams remain a real threat, while Relationship scams have surged significantly.

New Bankwest scam data reveals how age groups are falling victim to different scam types and scammers are using targeted scam strategies in a bid to bypass technology investment in scams by banks.

The findings, compiled from Bankwest’s FY25 scam data, show Phishing is the most common scam type at 54% of all cases, while Relationship scams have surged by 110%, now representing 9% of scam cases.

Investment scams remain a key scam type, especially for those aged 55–64, accounting for 47% of cases.

Younger Australians (18–34) represent just 6% of total scam exposure, with Phishing dominating their experience of scams. Phishing represented 77% of losses for ages 18–24, up from 49% last year.

The top scam types by age group include:

Phishing scams : Most prevalent among younger age groups, peaking at 77% in the 18–24 bracket

Investment scams : Highest among 55–64-year-olds (47%) and 65+ (29%)

Relationship scams: Most common among 45–64-year-olds.

The data has been released for Scams Awareness Week and highlights the role of new banking technology in tackling scams and the increasingly sophisticated tactics of scammers to target different age groups.

Bankwest has introduced new tools like NameCheck, Check-it and Virtual Cards to help customers better protect themselves from scams and fraud and recorded a 57% drop in customer scam losses in FY25.

In June 2024, Bankwest introduced NameCheck into the Bankwest App and Online Banking, helping customers to identify potential mismatches in recipient account details when making first-time payments.

More than 2 million NameCheck look ups by customers have led to over 250,000 click-backs to double check payment details. This contributed to a 35% reduction in Payment Redirection scam cases in FY25.

Check-it, launched in the Bankwest App in November, generates digital alerts to help customers review potentially suspicious transactions. Bankwest has sent 42,000 alerts to date.

Virtual cards, enabling customers to generate unique, temporary card details, has resulted in the generation of more than 53,000 cards by customers wanting more secure purchases.

Bankwest Head of Customer Trust and Security, Philippa Costanzo said: “Bankwest aspires to be Australia’s favourite digital bank and that includes developing tools to help customers better protect themselves.

“Bankwest data shows scammers use targeted strategies for different generations but those 55+ remain heavily targeted, accounting for two thirds of cases, so please talk to your loved ones about staying safe.

“The sharp rise in relationship scams is also deeply concerning, as it’s clear scammers are increasingly exploiting emotional vulnerabilities among all Australians, even in the 25–34 age bracket.

“The theme for Scams Awareness Week is “stop, check, and protect” and Australians are advised to pause before taking action, verify with a trusted contact, and reach out to their bank to safeguard their finances.