WA travel revival: younger and older flock to book holidays

Bankwest's Spend Trends October data shows increased travel spending and higher engagement with travel agencies among West Australians across all age groups compared with the same period last year.

Travel Agencies saw strong year-on-year growth, up 12% in the number of customers transacting and up 8% in total spend.

Gen Z led the way with a 20% increase in unique customers transacting with Travel Agencies compared with October last year.

Gen X experienced a 14% year-on-year growth in unique customer numbers transacting with Travel Agencies, representing the highest increase among all sectors.

Baby Boomers demonstrated renewed engagement with Travel Agencies, recording a 14% increase in both customers and total spending, representing the highest growth among those categories year-on-year.

These figures surpass those observed during the July school holidays, which showed a substantial increase in customers transacting year on year with travel agencies but not in total spend or transaction value.

In contrast, October saw a significant rise in both the number of Baby Boomer customers transacting and overall expenditure at travel agencies year on year, compared with the July school holiday period.

Month-on-month, overall spend volume declined slightly (–1.2%), with a modest dip in customer numbers (–0.2%) and average transaction value (–0.2%).

Year-on-year, however, total spend volume rose by 3.1% and average transaction value increased by 4%, despite a 2.8% drop in the number of customers transacting.

Overall generational Spend Trends year-on-year show Gen Z continuing to lead growth, with a 4% increase in unique customers, a 13% rise in spend volume, and a 10% jump in average transaction value.

Millennials and Gen X saw a 3% decline in customer numbers but maintained modest growth in spend volume and average value.

Baby Boomers experienced a 4% drop in customer numbers, flat spend volume, and a 4% rise in average transaction value.

Comments attributable to Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery:

“October’s Spend Trends data shows a clear resurgence in travel spending across generations, with Travel Agencies seeing strong growth in both customer numbers and total spend.

“Whether it’s younger West Australians planning adventures or older generations returning to travel, we’re seeing a renewed appetite for experiences and mobility.

“This uplift in travel-related spending reflects growing confidence and a desire to reconnect with destinations, family, and leisure — even as customers remain mindful of overall budgets."