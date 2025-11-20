WA travel revival: younger and older flock to book holidays
Bankwest's Spend Trends October data shows increased travel spending and higher engagement with travel agencies among West Australians across all age groups compared with the same period last year.
- Travel Agencies saw strong year-on-year growth, up 12% in the number of customers transacting and up 8% in total spend.
- Gen Z led the way with a 20% increase in unique customers transacting with Travel Agencies compared with October last year.
Gen X experienced a 14% year-on-year growth in unique customer numbers transacting with Travel Agencies, representing the highest increase among all sectors.
Baby Boomers demonstrated renewed engagement with Travel Agencies, recording a 14% increase in both customers and total spending, representing the highest growth among those categories year-on-year.
These figures surpass those observed during the July school holidays, which showed a substantial increase in customers transacting year on year with travel agencies but not in total spend or transaction value.
In contrast, October saw a significant rise in both the number of Baby Boomer customers transacting and overall expenditure at travel agencies year on year, compared with the July school holiday period.
Month-on-month, overall spend volume declined slightly (–1.2%), with a modest dip in customer numbers (–0.2%) and average transaction value (–0.2%).
Year-on-year, however, total spend volume rose by 3.1% and average transaction value increased by 4%, despite a 2.8% drop in the number of customers transacting.
- Overall generational Spend Trends year-on-year show Gen Z continuing to lead growth, with a 4% increase in unique customers, a 13% rise in spend volume, and a 10% jump in average transaction value.
- Millennials and Gen X saw a 3% decline in customer numbers but maintained modest growth in spend volume and average value.
- Baby Boomers experienced a 4% drop in customer numbers, flat spend volume, and a 4% rise in average transaction value.
Comments attributable to Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery:
“October’s Spend Trends data shows a clear resurgence in travel spending across generations, with Travel Agencies seeing strong growth in both customer numbers and total spend.
“Whether it’s younger West Australians planning adventures or older generations returning to travel, we’re seeing a renewed appetite for experiences and mobility.
“This uplift in travel-related spending reflects growing confidence and a desire to reconnect with destinations, family, and leisure — even as customers remain mindful of overall budgets."
Overall transaction change
Month-on-Month (Sept 25-v-Oct-25)
|Number of customers
transacting
|Total volume of
transactions
|Average value of
transactions
|-0.2%
|-1.2%
|-0.2%
Year-on-Year (Oct-24-v-Oct-25)
|Number of customers
transacting
|Total volume of
transactions
|Average value of
transactions
|-2.8%
|3.1%
|4%
Where Western Australians are spending
Sectors by volume of unique customers transacting
Month-on-Month
|Biggest growth in number of unique customers transacting
|Interior furnishings
|+5%
|Hardware
|+5%
|Discount stores
|+4%
|Smallest growth in number of unique customers transacting
|Education
|-8%
|Travel agency
|-6%
|Hotel/Motel
|-6%
Year-on-Year
|Biggest growth in number of unique customers transacting
|Travel agency
|+12%
|Other transport
|+8%
|Sporting Toy Stores
|+4%
|Smallest growth in number of unique customers transacting
|Service stations
|-11%
|Education
|-11%
|Discount stores
|-10%
Month-on-Month top 3 sectors by…
|Biggest growth in volume
|Interior Furnishings
|+8%
|Sporting Toy Stores
|+7%
|Repair shops
|+6%
|Smallest growth in volume
|Other services
|-9%
|Hotel/Motel
|-9%
|Auto rental
|-9%
|Biggest growth in value
|Education
|+12%
|Repair shop
|+9%
|Sporting Toy Stores
|+5%
|Smallest growth in value
|Other services
|-10%
|Airline
|-5%
|Auto rental
|-4%
Year-on-Year top 3 sectors by…
|Biggest growth in volume
|Other transport
|+19%
|Restaurant/Bars
|+9%
|Travel agency
|+8%
|Smallest growth in volume
|Mail order
|-12%
|Service stations
|-10%
|Discount stores
|-7%
|Biggest growth in value
|Other rental
|+12%
|Education
|+12%
|Pharmacies
|+11%
|Smallest growth in value
|Mail order
|-12%
|Electric appliance
|-7%
|Recreation
|-4%
Generational snapshot
Year-on-year growth values by generation from October 24 to October 25
|Number of unique
customers transacting
|Spend Volume of
transactions
|Average value
of transactions
|Gen Z
|+4%
|+13%
|+10%
|Millennials
|-3%
|+5%
|+4%
|Gen X
|-3%
|+3%
|+4%
|Baby Boomers
|-4%
|0%
|4%
Where the generations are spending
Most and least year-on-year growth values by generation from October 24 to October 25
|Number of unique customers transacting
|Spend Volume of transactions
|Average value of transactions
|Gen Z
|Travel agency
|+20%
|Other transport
|+40%
|Auto rental
|+26%
|Education
|-9%
|Repair shops
|-17%
|Repair shops
|-16%
|Millennials
|Sporting Toy Store
|+9%
|Other transport
|+23%
|Other transport
|+15%
|Service stations
|-11%
|Mail order
|-10%
|Mail order
|-10%
|Gen X
|Travel agency
|+14%
|Other transport
|+19%
|Education
|+17%
|Education
|-16%
|Service station
|-11%
|Travel agency
|-9%
|Baby Boomers
|Travel agencies
|+14%
|Travel agencies
|+14%
|Auto rental
|+12%
|Repair station
|-14%
|Mail order
|-23%
|Mail order
|-20%
Sector examples
|Sector
|Examples
|Airlines
|Self-explanatory
|Auto rental
|Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
|Clothing stores
|Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
|Department stores
|Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
|Discount stores
|Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
|Electrical appliance
|Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
|Food stores/Warehouses
|Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
|Hardware
|Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
|Hotels/Motels
|Self-explanatory
|Other retail
|Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
|Other services
|Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
|Other transport
|Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
|Pharmacies
|Self-explanatory
|Professional services
|All types of insurance, waste disposal services
|Quasi cash
|Casino and gambling activities
|Repair shops
|Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
|Restaurants/Bars
|Self-explanatory
|Service stations
|Self-explanatory
|Sporting/Toy stores
|Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
|Travel agencies
|Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
|Utilities
|Typical utility services, streaming services
|Vehicles
|Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing