West Aussies shift gears with transport habits
Bankwest’s latest Spend Trends data shows younger Western Australians increasingly chose public transport, taxis, and rideshares over spending at the petrol bowser in August compared with last year.
- Total spend on other transport including public transport, taxis, and rideshare companies grew the most year-on-year (15%), with 5.4% more users than a year ago.
- The service station sector saw an 11% year-on-year decrease in the number of customers transacting and 14% decline in total spend volume.
- The auto rental sector experienced the sharpest decline in customers transacting (-11%) and total spend (-16%) compared with the month prior.
The rise in spending on ‘other transport’, including public transport, taxis, and rideshare companies was driven by Millennials, with an 18% increase in total spend in the sector compared with August 2024.
The data highlights shifting priorities across generations, with younger Western Australians driving growth in transport-related sectors, while older cohorts are spending more on travelling for holidays.
August saw broad stability in consumer spending month-to-month but 4% fewer customers transacted compared with the same time last year with total spending volume up 2% year on year.
Overall, during August Western Australians maintained similar spending patterns to July, with total transaction volumes up 1% and average spend per transaction down just 0.5% month-on-month.
- Gen Z once again demonstrated the highest level of engagement year-on-year, with a 3% increase in unique customers, a 12% growth in transaction volume, and an 8% rise in average spend.
- Millennials and Gen Xers both saw a 4% decline in customer numbers, yet both maintained modest growth in total spending, with 7% and 6% gains in average transaction value, respectively.
- Baby Boomers experienced a 5% drop in unique customers transacting and a 1% decline in volume, though their average transaction value rose by 6%.
Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery stated: “The data indicates that many West Australians are rethinking how they get around with spending shifting away from traditional car use in August.
“The 15% year-on-year growth in spend on ‘other transport’ shows a strong move towards perceived convenience and value, particularly among Millennials who led the charge with an 18% increase in spend.”
“While service stations and auto rentals saw notable declines, Gen Z bucked the trend with an increase in auto rental spend, suggesting some younger West Aussies prefer short-term car access over ownership.”
“Overall, August was a steady month for spending, but the generational shifts we’re seeing suggest deeper changes in how West Aussies are choosing to spend to get themselves where they need to go.”
Overall transaction change
Month-on-Month (July 25-v-Aug-25)
|Number of customers
transacting
|Total volume of
transactions
|Average value of
transactions
|0.2%
|1%
|-0.5%
Year-on-Year (Aug-24-v-Aug-25)
|Number of customers
transacting
|Total volume of
transactions
|Average value of
transactions
|-4%
|2%
|6%
Where Western Australians are spending
Sectors by volume of unique customers transacting
Month-on-Month
|Biggest growth in number of unique customers transacting
|Education
|+26%
|Professional services
|+5%
|Other services
|+5%
|Smallest growth in number of unique customers transacting
|Auto rental
|-11%
|Electric appliance
|-8%
|Recreation
|-6%
Year-on-Year
|Biggest growth in number of unique customers transacting
|Travel agency
|+8%
|Other transport
|+5%
|Mail order
|+1%
|Smallest growth in number of unique customers transacting
|Repair shops
|-12%
|Service stations
|-11%
|Discount stores
|-10%
Month-on-Month top 5 sectors by…
|Biggest growth in volume
|Other services
|+24%
|Hardware
|+14%
|Hotel/Motel
|+14%
|Smallest growth in volume
|Auto rental
|-16%
|Recreation
|-15%
|Discount stores
|-10%
|Biggest growth in value
|Other services
|+18%
|Hardware
|+12%
|Airline
|+9%
|Smallest growth in value
|Education
|-26%
|Recreation
|-9%
|Hotel/Motel
|-8%
Year-on-Year top 5 sectors by…
|Biggest growth in volume
|Other transport
|+15%
|Utilities
|+13%
|Pharmacy
|+8%
|Smallest growth in volume
|Service stations
|-14%
|Mail order
|-12%
|Discount stores
|-8%
|Biggest growth in value
|Utilities
|+15%
|Other retail
|+12%
|Pharmacies
|+10%
|Smallest growth in value
|Mail order
|-11%
|Service stations
|-3%
|Travel agency
|-1%
Generational snapshot
Year-on-year growth values by generation from August 24 to August 25
|Number of unique
customers transacting
|Volume of
transactions
|Average value
of transactions
|Gen Z
|+3%
|+12%
|+8%
|Millennials
|-4%
|+4%
|+7%
|Gen X
|-4%
|+2%
|+6%
|Baby Boomers
|-5%
|-1%
|+6%
Where the generations are spending
Most and least year-on-year growth values by generation from August 24 to August 25
|Number of unique customers transacting
|Volume of transactions
|Average value of transactions
|Gen Z
|Auto rental
|+24%
|Auto rental
|+95%
|Auto rental
|+57%
|Repair shops
|-10%
|Electric appliance
|-2%
|Travel agency
|-10%
|Millennials
|Education
|+5%
|Other transport
|+18%
|Utilities
|+16%
|Service stations
|-11%
|Service stations
|-12%
|Education
|-12%
|Gen X
|Travel agency
|+12%
|Utilities
|+13%
|Education
|+17%
|Service stations
|-13%
|Repair shops
|-20%
|Repair shops
|-12%
|Baby Boomers
|Travel agencies
|+8%
|Utilities
|+14%
|Repair shops
|+35%
|Repair shops
|-18%
|Mail order
|-25%
|Mail order
|-25%
Sector examples
|Sector
|Examples
|Airlines
|Self-explanatory
|Auto rental
|Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
|Clothing stores
|Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
|Department stores
|Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
|Discount stores
|Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
|Electrical appliance
|Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
|Food stores/Warehouses
|Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
|Hardware
|Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
|Hotels/Motels
|Self-explanatory
|Other retail
|Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
|Other services
|Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
|Other transport
|Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
|Pharmacies
|Self-explanatory
|Professional services
|All types of insurance, waste disposal services
|Quasi cash
|Casino and gambling activities
|Repair shops
|Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
|Restaurants/Bars
|Self-explanatory
|Service stations
|Self-explanatory
|Sporting/Toy stores
|Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
|Travel agencies
|Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
|Utilities
|Typical utility services, streaming services
|Vehicles
|Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing
