West Aussies shift gears with transport habits

Bankwest’s latest Spend Trends data shows younger Western Australians increasingly chose public transport, taxis, and rideshares over spending at the petrol bowser in August compared with last year.

Total spend on other transport including public transport, taxis, and rideshare companies grew the most year-on-year (15%), with 5.4% more users than a year ago.

The service station sector saw an 11% year-on-year decrease in the number of customers transacting and 14% decline in total spend volume.

The auto rental sector experienced the sharpest decline in customers transacting (-11%) and total spend (-16%) compared with the month prior.

The rise in spending on ‘other transport’, including public transport, taxis, and rideshare companies was driven by Millennials, with an 18% increase in total spend in the sector compared with August 2024.

The data highlights shifting priorities across generations, with younger Western Australians driving growth in transport-related sectors, while older cohorts are spending more on travelling for holidays.

August saw broad stability in consumer spending month-to-month but 4% fewer customers transacted compared with the same time last year with total spending volume up 2% year on year.

Overall, during August Western Australians maintained similar spending patterns to July, with total transaction volumes up 1% and average spend per transaction down just 0.5% month-on-month.

Gen Z once again demonstrated the highest level of engagement year-on-year, with a 3% increase in unique customers, a 12% growth in transaction volume, and an 8% rise in average spend.

Millennials and Gen Xers both saw a 4% decline in customer numbers, yet both maintained modest growth in total spending, with 7% and 6% gains in average transaction value, respectively.

Baby Boomers experienced a 5% drop in unique customers transacting and a 1% decline in volume, though their average transaction value rose by 6%.

Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery stated: “The data indicates that many West Australians are rethinking how they get around with spending shifting away from traditional car use in August.

“The 15% year-on-year growth in spend on ‘other transport’ shows a strong move towards perceived convenience and value, particularly among Millennials who led the charge with an 18% increase in spend.”

“While service stations and auto rentals saw notable declines, Gen Z bucked the trend with an increase in auto rental spend, suggesting some younger West Aussies prefer short-term car access over ownership.”

“Overall, August was a steady month for spending, but the generational shifts we’re seeing suggest deeper changes in how West Aussies are choosing to spend to get themselves where they need to go.”