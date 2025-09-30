Skip to main contentGo to search

West Aussies shift gears with transport habits

Published 30 September 2025

Bankwest’s latest Spend Trends data shows younger Western Australians increasingly chose public transport, taxis, and rideshares over spending at the petrol bowser in August compared with last year.

  • Total spend on other transport including public transport, taxis, and rideshare companies grew the most year-on-year (15%), with 5.4% more users than a year ago.
  • The service station sector saw an 11% year-on-year decrease in the number of customers transacting and 14% decline in total spend volume.
  • The auto rental sector experienced the sharpest decline in customers transacting (-11%) and total spend (-16%) compared with the month prior.

The rise in spending on ‘other transport’, including public transport, taxis, and rideshare companies was driven by Millennials, with an 18% increase in total spend in the sector compared with August 2024.

The data highlights shifting priorities across generations, with younger Western Australians driving growth in transport-related sectors, while older cohorts are spending more on travelling for holidays.

August saw broad stability in consumer spending month-to-month but 4% fewer customers transacted compared with the same time last year with total spending volume up 2% year on year.

Overall, during August Western Australians maintained similar spending patterns to July, with total transaction volumes up 1% and average spend per transaction down just 0.5% month-on-month.

  • Gen Z once again demonstrated the highest level of engagement year-on-year, with a 3% increase in unique customers, a 12% growth in transaction volume, and an 8% rise in average spend.
  • Millennials and Gen Xers both saw a 4% decline in customer numbers, yet both maintained modest growth in total spending, with 7% and 6% gains in average transaction value, respectively.
  • Baby Boomers experienced a 5% drop in unique customers transacting and a 1% decline in volume, though their average transaction value rose by 6%.

Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery stated: “The data indicates that many West Australians are rethinking how they get around with spending shifting away from traditional car use in August.

“The 15% year-on-year growth in spend on ‘other transport’ shows a strong move towards perceived convenience and value, particularly among Millennials who led the charge with an 18% increase in spend.”

“While service stations and auto rentals saw notable declines, Gen Z bucked the trend with an increase in auto rental spend, suggesting some younger West Aussies prefer short-term car access over ownership.”

“Overall, August was a steady month for spending, but the generational shifts we’re seeing suggest deeper changes in how West Aussies are choosing to spend to get themselves where they need to go.”

Overall transaction change

Month-on-Month (July 25-v-Aug-25)

Number of customers
transacting
 Total volume of
transactions
 Average value of
transactions
0.2% 1% -0.5%

Year-on-Year (Aug-24-v-Aug-25)

Number of customers
transacting
 Total volume of
transactions
 Average value of
transactions
-4% 2% 6%

Where Western Australians are spending

Sectors by volume of unique customers transacting

Month-on-Month

Biggest growth in number of unique customers transacting
Education +26%
Professional services +5%
Other services +5%
Smallest growth in number of unique customers transacting
Auto rental -11%
Electric appliance -8%
Recreation -6%

Year-on-Year

Biggest growth in number of unique customers transacting
Travel agency +8%
Other transport +5%
Mail order +1%
Smallest growth in number of unique customers transacting
Repair shops -12%
Service stations -11%
Discount stores -10%

Month-on-Month top 5 sectors by…

Biggest growth in volume
Other services +24%
Hardware +14%
Hotel/Motel +14%
Smallest growth in volume
Auto rental -16%
Recreation -15%
Discount stores -10%
Biggest growth in value
Other services +18%
Hardware +12%
Airline +9%
Smallest growth in value
Education -26%
Recreation -9%
Hotel/Motel -8%

Year-on-Year top 5 sectors by…

Biggest growth in volume
Other transport +15%
Utilities +13%
Pharmacy +8%
Smallest growth in volume
Service stations -14%
Mail order -12%
Discount stores -8%
Biggest growth in value
Utilities +15%
Other retail +12%
Pharmacies +10%
Smallest growth in value
Mail order -11%
Service stations -3%
Travel agency -1%

Generational snapshot

Year-on-year growth values by generation from August 24 to August 25

 
 Number of unique
customers transacting
 Volume of
transactions
Average value
of transactions
Gen Z +3% +12% +8%
Millennials -4% +4% +7%
Gen X -4% +2% +6%
Baby Boomers -5% -1% +6%

Where the generations are spending

Most and least year-on-year growth values by generation from August 24 to August 25

 
 Number of unique customers transacting Volume of transactions Average value of transactions
 Gen Z Auto rental +24% Auto rental +95% Auto rental +57%
Repair shops -10% Electric appliance -2% Travel agency -10%
Millennials Education +5% Other transport +18% Utilities +16%
Service stations -11% Service stations -12% Education -12%
Gen X Travel agency +12% Utilities +13% Education +17%
Service stations -13% Repair shops -20% Repair shops -12%
Baby Boomers Travel agencies +8% Utilities +14% Repair shops +35%
Repair shops -18% Mail order -25% Mail order -25%

Sector examples

Sector Examples
Airlines Self-explanatory
Auto rental Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
Clothing stores Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
Department stores Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
Discount stores Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
Electrical appliance Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
Food stores/Warehouses Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
Hardware Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
Hotels/Motels Self-explanatory
Other retail Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
Other services Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
Other transport Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
Pharmacies Self-explanatory
Professional services All types of insurance, waste disposal services
Quasi cash Casino and gambling activities
Repair shops Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
Restaurants/Bars Self-explanatory
Service stations Self-explanatory
Sporting/Toy stores Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
Travel agencies Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
Utilities Typical utility services, streaming services
Vehicles Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing

