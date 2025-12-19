WA spends big on electrical goods at Black Friday sales

Bankwest’s Spend Trends analysis shows spending at Electric Appliance and Department Stores grew strongly during the extended Black Friday sales period in November compared with the month prior.

Electric Appliance store spending rose 20.6%, with a 13.7% increase in average transaction value and 6% more customer transactions in November compared with the month prior.

Department Stores saw the highest increase in unique customers transacting (up 10.8%) and the second highest increase in total spend for November (up 15.6%) compared with October.

Spending in Clothing Stores rose 15.2% in November, mainly due to Gen Z, with a 6.9% increase in unique customers from October.

Month-on-month, overall spend volume declined (–5.3%), with a dip in customer numbers (–2.2%) and average transaction value (–3.1%) with Gen X seeing the largest dip in total spend in November (-6%).

All generations pared back activity in November overall compared with October 2025, however Electric Appliance and Department Stores featured prominently in the top growth categories across the cohorts.

Gen Z gravitated towards fashion and tech, with Clothing Stores (up 20%) and Electric Appliances (up 16%) driving the strongest total spend growth for Gen Z compared with the month prior.

Millennials (up 25%) and Gen X (up 19%) saw solid gains in Electrical Appliance total spending and 11% increases in unique customer numbers shopping at Department Stores compared with the month prior.

There was a 17% increase in total spending on Electric Appliances among Baby Boomers, accompanied by a 10% rise in unique customers making purchases at department stores, month-on-month.

Compared with the same period last year total spend continued to firm (up 0.8%), despite fewer shoppers (–2.0%), driven by a higher average transaction value (+2.9%).