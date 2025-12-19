WA spends big on electrical goods at Black Friday sales
Bankwest’s Spend Trends analysis shows spending at Electric Appliance and Department Stores grew strongly during the extended Black Friday sales period in November compared with the month prior.
- Electric Appliance store spending rose 20.6%, with a 13.7% increase in average transaction value and 6% more customer transactions in November compared with the month prior.
- Department Stores saw the highest increase in unique customers transacting (up 10.8%) and the second highest increase in total spend for November (up 15.6%) compared with October.
- Spending in Clothing Stores rose 15.2% in November, mainly due to Gen Z, with a 6.9% increase in unique customers from October.
Month-on-month, overall spend volume declined (–5.3%), with a dip in customer numbers (–2.2%) and average transaction value (–3.1%) with Gen X seeing the largest dip in total spend in November (-6%).
All generations pared back activity in November overall compared with October 2025, however Electric Appliance and Department Stores featured prominently in the top growth categories across the cohorts.
- Gen Z gravitated towards fashion and tech, with Clothing Stores (up 20%) and Electric Appliances (up 16%) driving the strongest total spend growth for Gen Z compared with the month prior.
- Millennials (up 25%) and Gen X (up 19%) saw solid gains in Electrical Appliance total spending and 11% increases in unique customer numbers shopping at Department Stores compared with the month prior.
- There was a 17% increase in total spending on Electric Appliances among Baby Boomers, accompanied by a 10% rise in unique customers making purchases at department stores, month-on-month.
Compared with the same period last year total spend continued to firm (up 0.8%), despite fewer shoppers (–2.0%), driven by a higher average transaction value (+2.9%).
Comments attributable to: Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery
“The Black Friday sales period is having a significant impact on year-end shopping habits in WA, however, we’ve noticed a slight decrease in customer transactions compared with the same time last year.
“While individuals are exercising greater restraint in certain areas of spending, they tend to make larger purchases—particularly in electric appliances and department stores—when they do choose to spend.
“That combination points to cost-conscious households concentrating spend where the value feels clearest, while trimming activity elsewhere.”
Overall transaction change
Month-on-Month (Oct 25-v-Nov 25)
-2.2%
-5.3%
-3.1%
Year-on-Year (Nov 24-v-Nov 25)
Number of Customers Transacting
-2.0%
Total Spend
0.8%
2.9%
Where Western Australians are spending
Month-on-Month
Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
+10.8%
+6.9%
+6.0%
Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Auto Rental
-22.0%
Travel Agency
-18.6%
Airline
-11.4%
Month-on-Month top 3 sectors by…
Biggest Growth in Total Spend Volume
Electric Appliance
+20.6%
+15.6%
+15.2%
Smallest Growth in Total Spend Volume
Auto Rental
-30.6%
Hotel Motel
-19.0%
Miscellaneous Stores
-16.5%
Biggest Growth in Value
+13.7%
Sporting Toy Stores
+12.6%
Wholesale Manufacturers
+11.2%
Smallest Growth in Value
Education
-14.5%
Utilities
-11.7%
Miscellaneous Stores
-11.4%
Generational snapshot
|Number of Unique
Customers Transacting
|Total Spend Volume
|Average Value of Transactions
|Gen Z
|-1%
|-4%
|-3%
|Millennials
|-2%
|-5%
|-1%
|Gen X
|-3%
|-6%
|-1%
|Baby Boomers
|-3%
|-5%
|0%
Where the generations are spending during Black Friday
|Number of Unique
Customers Transacting
|Total Spend Volume
|Average Value of Transactions
|Gen Z
|Department Stores
|+11%
|Clothing Stores
|+20%
|Sporting Toy Stores
|+15%
|Clothing Stores
|+9%
|Electric Appliance
|+16%
|Repair Shops
|+14%
|Millennials
|Department Stores
|+11%
|Electric Appliance
|+25%
|Electric Appliance
|+18%
|Education
|+10%
|Sporting Toy Stores
|+18%
|Sporting Toy Stores
|+17%
|Gen X
|Department Stores
|+11%
|Electric Appliance
|+19%
|Travel Agencies
|+13%
|Electric Appliance
|+7%
|Department Stores
|+16%
|Electric Appliance
|+11%
|Baby Boomers
|Department Stores
|+10%
|Recreation
|+29%
|Recreation
|+34%
|Sporting Toy Stores
|+9%
|Electric Appliance
|+17%
|Repair Shops
|+19%
|
Sector
|
Examples
|Airlines
|Self-explanatory
|Auto Rental
|Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
|Clothing Stores
|Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
|Department Stores
|Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
|Discount Stores
|Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
|Electrical Appliance
|Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
|Food Stores/Warehouses
|Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
|Hardware
|Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
|Hotels/Motels
|Self-explanatory
|Other Retail
|Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
|Other Services
|Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
|Other Transport
|Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
|Pharmacies
|Self-explanatory
|Professional Services
|All types of insurance, waste disposal services
|Quasi Cash
|Casino and gambling activities
|Repair Shops
|Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
|Restaurants/Bars
|Self-explanatory
|Service Stations
|Self-explanatory
|Sporting/Toy Stores
|Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
|Travel Agencies
|Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
|Utilities
|Typical utility services, streaming services
|Vehicles
|Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing
