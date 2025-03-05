Bankwest Emergency Assistance for TC Alfred-affected areas

Bankwest is ready to provide Emergency Assistance to customers in areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Alfred in south-east Queensland and northern New South Wales.

Bankwest understands each customer will have individual needs and those affected can contact us in the Bankwest App, by phoning our 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre on 13 17 19, or by calling the Financial Hardship team on 1300 769 173, Monday to Friday from 6am to 6pm AWST.

Business customers can call 13 70 00 or speak with their relationship manager.

Special arrangements are in place to provide support to Bankwest customers should they need it, and our colleagues are ready to assist with any financial concerns or enquiries.

For more information and contact details for specific support, visit: www.bankwest.com.au/support/changes-hardship/emergency-assistance

Bankwest Emergency Assistance can include:

Customised payment arrangements for home loans, credit card, and personal loans.

Waiving fees and charges.

Waiving fees and notice periods for early access to Term Deposits.

Loan restructuring for customers with existing loans.

For emergency assistance, customers should call the State Emergency Service on 132 500. Alternatively, visit State Emergency Services QLD or State Emergency Services NSW. In a life-threatening emergency call 000 (triple zero).