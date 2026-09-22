Win an Interesting Rate of 11.50% p.a. for 4 months

Bankwest ‘Interesting Rates’ Competition

‘Bankwest ‘Interesting Rates’ Competition’ (Promotion) is conducted by Bankwest (Promoter) and runs from 9:30am (AWST) on 1 September 2026 to 6:00pm (AWST) on 30 November 2026 (Promotion Period) (see full Bankwest ‘Interesting Rates’ Competition Terms and Conditions PDF). Open to individuals who reside in WA, NSW, VIC or QLD, are 18 years or over, are eligible to open a Bankwest Easy Saver account and are not employees of the Promoter, involved in the Promotion or management of the Promoter or any other benefitting organisation. Entry through opening a Bankwest Easy Saver account via the Bankwest App and applying one of the following promotion codes in the ‘code’ box when opening the account: ‘DENIM’, ‘PUG’ or ‘PERMS’ during the Promotion Period. Max 1 entry and 1 prize per person. The first 150 eligible entries randomly drawn will each receive an interest rate of 11.50% p.a. for 4 months on balances up to $250,000.99 on their Bankwest Easy Saver account valued at up to $9,688.39. Total prize value: up to $1,445,382. Random electronic prize draws conducted at the offices of Trade Promotions and Lotteries Pty Ltd (ACN 601 297 330), Level 13, 477 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000. Eligible entrants will be placed into 1 of 3 draws based on their Bankwest Easy Saver account open date. For Bankwest Easy Saver accounts opened from 1 September 2026 to 30 September 2026, the draw will be at 11:00am (AWST) on 6 October 2026. For Bankwest Easy Saver accounts opened from 1 October 2026 to 31 October 2026, the draw will be at 11:00am (AWST) on 11 November 2026. For Bankwest Easy Saver accounts opened from 1 November 2026 to 30 November 2026, the draw will be at 11:00am (AWST) on 9 December 2026. Winners notified by email within 5 business days of the relevant draw and must have their Bankwest Easy Saver account open until then in order to be able to receive the prize. Each winner’s first initial, last name and postcode will be published on the Promoter’s website within 30 days of the relevant draw date. Prizes which cannot be delivered to a winner will be forfeited. Winners should consider seeking advice from the Australian Tax Office or their own taxation adviser or independent financial adviser if they are unsure of the tax implications that may arise from their prize. Entrants should review the applicable terms and conditions for their Bankwest Easy Saver account as they will apply to the prizes. Permit: NSW Authority No. TP/05238 (NTP/17797)