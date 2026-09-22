Win an Interesting Rate of 11.50% p.a. for 4 months
Think you’re interesting? Open an Easy Saver in the mobile Bankwest App using a code for your chance to win our Interesting Rate, on balances up to $250,000.99. Getting started is easy.
- Get the competition codeYou’ll need it to enter the Interesting Rates competition, when opening your Easy Saver.
- Get the latest mobile Bankwest AppJoin Bankwest and open an Easy Saver account with the competition code to enter.
- Cross your fingers50 lucky winners are drawn each month during the 3-month competition period.
Chance to win our Interesting Rate, fixed for 4 months
Our competitive variable intro rate for first 4 months
Our ongoing standard variable rate
Have a piercing?
Into French headwear?
Pug parent?
Interesting Rates prize draws
September
October
November
Why you’ll love our Easy Saver
No fees
Your money earns interest, without fees.
No hoops
You’ll earn interest no matter what, with no balance limits, no deposit requirements and no withdrawal penalties.
It’s award-winning
Awarded Canstar’s Outstanding Value Savings Account 2026.
Two for one
You’ll also get a fee-free linked Easy Transaction Account. Interest is earned on your Easy Saver balance only.
Interest at a glance
|Balance
|Interest rate
|Up to $250,000.99
|
If you win our Interesting Rate competition:
Everyone else:
Ongoing:
|$250,001 and over
|
Everyone:
Ongoing:
Start saving with our award-winning Easy Saver
About the Interesting Rates competition
Yes – as long as you don’t already have an Easy Saver, you’re 18 or over, and you live in WA, NSW, VIC or QLD. Check you meet the eligibility criteria when opening an Easy Saver.
Make sure you’re on the latest version of the mobile Bankwest App and open an Easy Saver. You’ll see a code available – just follow the prompts.
Codes can only be used when opening an Easy Saver in the Bankwest App on your mobile device. They are not available when applying through the tablet app or online on desktop.
Make sure:
- you meet the Easy Saver eligibility criteria
- you’re using the latest Bankwest App (version 6.31 or above)
- you’ve entered the code exactly as it appears.
Already a Bankwest customer?
When opening an Easy Saver in the app, look for the ‘Code available’ promotion. Open it and tap ‘Use code’ to apply your code.
Winners are drawn on the following dates:
- 6 October 2026
- 11 November 2026
- 9 December 2026
We’ll contact you directly if you are drawn as a winner. Winners are also published on the Bankwest website a few days after each draw date.
Bankwest will never ask you to provide personal or banking information through links in campaign emails. For your security, only access campaign offers through official Bankwest channels, including the Bankwest website and mobile app.
If you believe you’ve received a scam message, clicked a suspicious link, shared personal information, or been contacted by someone impersonating Bankwest, please let us know immediately. You can also forward any suspicious emails to [email protected] for investigation.
About the Easy Saver Account
You’re eligible if you’re aged 16 or older. Easy Saver accounts are limited to one per person and joint accounts aren’t available. You’ll need to have an existing Easy Transaction Account or open one when you open the Easy Saver.
You will need to transfer the funds from your other bank into your Easy Transaction Account first before you can move it into your Easy Saver Account.
You can only transfer funds between your linked Easy Transaction Account and your Easy Saver Account.
A linked account is a bank account you can use to access or transfer funds to and from an interest-earning account. Since interest-earning accounts like Easy Saver don’t have debit cards or BPAY® access attached to them, you can only access the money in them by transferring it to your linked account. In this case, the linked bank account is an Easy Transaction account and the interest-earning account is an Easy Saver.
If you have more than one Easy Transaction Account, you can choose which one you’d like to link to your Easy Saver. Change the account at any time by completing a Change of Linked Account Request Form (PDF).
Things to consider
- Apple, the Apple logo and Apple Pay are trademarks of Apple Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Bankwest Apple Pay Terms of Use apply.
- Android, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. Bankwest Google Pay Terms of Use apply. Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.
- Bankwest Samsung Wallet Terms of Use apply. Samsung and Samsung Wallet are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
- ®Registered to BPAY Pty Ltd ABN 69 079 137 518.
- Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
- Canstar’s 2026 Outstanding Value awards recognise products offering outstanding value to consumers as part of Canstar’s Star Ratings & Awards. Find more about the awards and categories.
Bankwest ‘Interesting Rates’ Competition
‘Bankwest ‘Interesting Rates’ Competition’ (Promotion) is conducted by Bankwest (Promoter) and runs from 9:30am (AWST) on 1 September 2026 to 6:00pm (AWST) on 30 November 2026 (Promotion Period) (see full Bankwest ‘Interesting Rates’ Competition Terms and Conditions PDF). Open to individuals who reside in WA, NSW, VIC or QLD, are 18 years or over, are eligible to open a Bankwest Easy Saver account and are not employees of the Promoter, involved in the Promotion or management of the Promoter or any other benefitting organisation. Entry through opening a Bankwest Easy Saver account via the Bankwest App and applying one of the following promotion codes in the ‘code’ box when opening the account: ‘DENIM’, ‘PUG’ or ‘PERMS’ during the Promotion Period. Max 1 entry and 1 prize per person. The first 150 eligible entries randomly drawn will each receive an interest rate of 11.50% p.a. for 4 months on balances up to $250,000.99 on their Bankwest Easy Saver account valued at up to $9,688.39. Total prize value: up to $1,445,382. Random electronic prize draws conducted at the offices of Trade Promotions and Lotteries Pty Ltd (ACN 601 297 330), Level 13, 477 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000. Eligible entrants will be placed into 1 of 3 draws based on their Bankwest Easy Saver account open date. For Bankwest Easy Saver accounts opened from 1 September 2026 to 30 September 2026, the draw will be at 11:00am (AWST) on 6 October 2026. For Bankwest Easy Saver accounts opened from 1 October 2026 to 31 October 2026, the draw will be at 11:00am (AWST) on 11 November 2026. For Bankwest Easy Saver accounts opened from 1 November 2026 to 30 November 2026, the draw will be at 11:00am (AWST) on 9 December 2026. Winners notified by email within 5 business days of the relevant draw and must have their Bankwest Easy Saver account open until then in order to be able to receive the prize. Each winner’s first initial, last name and postcode will be published on the Promoter’s website within 30 days of the relevant draw date. Prizes which cannot be delivered to a winner will be forfeited. Winners should consider seeking advice from the Australian Tax Office or their own taxation adviser or independent financial adviser if they are unsure of the tax implications that may arise from their prize. Entrants should review the applicable terms and conditions for their Bankwest Easy Saver account as they will apply to the prizes. Permit: NSW Authority No. TP/05238 (NTP/17797)
* Easy Saver
- The variable introductory rate is paid on a tiered basis on all balances in the account.
- The Easy Saver variable introductory rate only applies to new accounts. Not available if you’ve previously held an Easy Saver account with an introductory rate that expired within the last 2 years.
- Variable introductory rate and term are set out in the welcome letter.
- At the end of the introductory rate term, the account reverts to the Easy Saver standard variable rate applicable at that time. T&Cs subject to change.
- This introductory rate offer is available for a limited time only and the Bank reserves the right to terminate this offer at any time.
- Must link to an Easy Transaction account. Limit one account per customer – not available for joint accounts.
- Fees and charges may apply and subject to change.
# Rates
Rates are variable and subject to change. Interest is calculated daily, credited monthly and applied to the relevant portion of your balance that falls within each tier.
Custom alerts
Custom alerts are available for mobile personal banking accounts on eligible devices in which you have the Bankwest App installed and notifications enabled. Limited alerts only are available for credit products.
eStatements
Customers opening this account will receive eStatements via Bankwest Online Banking and the Bankwest App. Customers can opt to receive a paper statement.
Important documents
Consider the applicable PDS available from Bankwest before deciding whether the product is right for you. Fees and charges may apply and subject to change. The relevant Product Schedule together with all of the related documents form the complete Product Disclosure Statement for this product.