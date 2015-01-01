How to report a scam
Reporting a scam
- Stop all contact with the person you believe is a scammer
- Message us in the app or call us on 13 17 19
- Lock your card in the app, reset your password and change your card PIN.
Other ways to help you stay safe
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1. Report any unusual activity
You can help protect yourself and others by:
- Reporting scams and scam attempts to ScamWatch
- Contacting the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) to report cybercrime
- Reporting phishing attempts to the email or mobile provider
- Forwarding scam emails or SMS messages to [email protected]
- Warning others about what scam signs to look out for.
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2. Get support from IDCARE
IDCARE is a free, independent not-for-profit service that helps people affected by scams. Call them on 1800 595 160 or visit their website.
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3. Watch out for recovery scams
Scammers will often come back pretending to help you get your money back and ask for more money or personal information. If you think you’re being scammed, stop all contact and block them.
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4. Get in touch with our team
Being scammed is an awful experience that can happen to anyone. If you need support, you can contact our Financial Assist team by:
- Messaging them in the app
- Calling 1300 769 173 from 6am–6pm AWST, Monday to Friday
Stop. Check. Reject
If you think you’re being scammed, follow these 3 steps to help you stay safe.
Stop
Pause before you act, scammers often create a sense of urgency to pressure you into acting quickly. Be cautious of unexpected calls, requests to share SMS codes and texts or emails containing links.
Check
Ask someone you trust or verify the contact details through the organisation’s official website or app.
Reject
If something feels off, don’t respond. Block or delete any unusual calls, texts or emails.
Contact us
Chat to us
Message us in the Bankwest App – our support team is here to help.
Email us
If you’ve received an unusual email or SMS, send us a screenshot or forward it to [email protected].