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How to report a scam

Read time 3 min
Scams can happen to anyone. If you think you've been scammed or notice any unusual activity, get in touch with us.

Reporting a scam

  1. Stop all contact with the person you believe is a scammer
  2. Message us in the app or call us on 13 17 19
  3. Lock your card in the app, reset your password and change your card PIN.

Other ways to help you stay safe

  1. 1. Report any unusual activity

    You can help protect yourself and others by:

  2. 2. Get support from IDCARE

    IDCARE is a free, independent not-for-profit service that helps people affected by scams. Call them on 1800 595 160 or visit their website.

  3. 3. Watch out for recovery scams

    Scammers will often come back pretending to help you get your money back and ask for more money or personal information. If you think you’re being scammed, stop all contact and block them.

  4. 4. Get in touch with our team

    Being scammed is an awful experience that can happen to anyone. If you need support, you can contact our Financial Assist team by:

    • Messaging them in the app
    • Calling 1300 769 173 from 6am–6pm AWST, Monday to Friday

Stop. Check. Reject

If you think you’re being scammed, follow these 3 steps to help you stay safe.

Stop

Pause before you act, scammers often create a sense of urgency to pressure you into acting quickly. Be cautious of unexpected calls, requests to share SMS codes and texts or emails containing links.

Check

Ask someone you trust or verify the contact details through the organisation’s official website or app.

Reject

If something feels off, don’t respond. Block or delete any unusual calls, texts or emails.

Contact us

Chat to us

Message us in the Bankwest App – our support team is here to help.

Call us on 13 17 19

Call us if you’re concerned about possible fraud.

Call us on +61 8 9449 2840

Call us if you need help from overseas.

Email us

If you’ve received an unusual email or SMS, send us a screenshot or forward it to [email protected].