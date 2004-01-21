Skip to main contentGo to search

How to reset your PIN

If you’ve lost or forgotten your PIN you can reset it in the app or online banking.

Reset PIN in the app

  1. From ‘Money’, tap the ‘Cards’ tab
  2. Choose which card's PIN you'd like to change
  3. Under ‘Card settings’ section, select ‘Change PIN’ and follow the prompts.

Reset PIN in online banking

  1. Click ‘Self service’  then ‘Manage my cards
  2. Choose a card or payment ring from the list
  3. Choose ‘Change PIN’ and follow the prompts.

If you don’t have access to our app or online banking, please contact us and we’ll mail you a new PIN.