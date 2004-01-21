How to reset your PIN
Read time 1 min
If you’ve lost or forgotten your PIN you can reset it in the app or online banking.
Reset PIN in the app
- From ‘Money’, tap the ‘Cards’ tab
- Choose which card's PIN you'd like to change
- Under ‘Card settings’ section, select ‘Change PIN’ and follow the prompts.
Reset PIN in online banking
- Click ‘Self service’ then ‘Manage my cards’
- Choose a card or payment ring from the list
- Choose ‘Change PIN’ and follow the prompts.
If you don’t have access to our app or online banking, please contact us and we’ll mail you a new PIN.