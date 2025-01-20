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Joint bank accounts

Keep track together, stack the savings and skip the back and forth.

  • Shared budgeting

    Both of you can withdraw, add or spend money, and manage the account – with no joint account keeping fees.

  • Pair up to reach goals​

    Set up a savings goal for your money and get there even quicker together.

  • An award-winning app

    Everything you need to manage your money together. Get notifications, customise your home screen and lock your cards instantly.

  • Your own cards

    You'll still have your own debit cards and can add them to your digital wallet. For extra security, create virtual cards.

Simplify household expenses​

Rent, groceries, bills, or furry pet treats – a joint bank account gives these expenses a home. Instead of splitting transactions across two personal accounts, everything comes out of one shared account.

Less math, fewer screenshots and no spreadsheet required. Set up a joint bank account to get the ball rolling.

Choose a joint bank account

We offer joint transaction accounts and savings accounts – find what’s right for you. But first, you'll both need to have a Bankwest personal account.

Easy Transaction Account

Straightforward, no-fee account for everyday spending. *†

Hero Saver

A savings account that rewards you for good saving habits.#

Offset Account

Pay less home loan interest while you spend or save.

Retirement Advantage Account

An everyday bank account designed for those aged 55 and over.~

How to open a joint account

01. Download the Bankwest App

You’ll both need a personal account before you can open a joint one. It takes a few minutes to open and can be done in the Bankwest App.​

02. One person starts things off

Once your personal account is set up, choose the account you’d like to open and share from the app.​

03. Wait for the other person to accept​

They’ll receive a notification in the app. If they accept, we’ll open your account and it’ll be ready to use right away.

Common questions

A joint bank account can be a transaction account or a savings account and is a way to share funds with another account holder.

Joint accounts are a way to share ownership of your funds. Both account holders can view the balance and transaction history and make payments or add funds. Your joint account can be two to sign or one to sign, allowing access however you agree.

You can open a joint account with another Bankwest customer. Add the joint account holder’s details when you start opening an account. This could be your spouse, partner, friend, sibling – anyone, as long as they meet the account eligibility criteria of the chosen account.

If you already have a joint account, you can only open a new joint account with the same person.

Goals are a way to track your savings. One of you can set this up by heading to the Money tab in the app, and you’ll both see the goal in your app once it’s created.

Yes, you can create multiple virtual cards from your joint account. These use only temporary card details, to allow you to spend no matter where you are, safely – set it up in the app and choose from either single-use or multi-use virtual cards.***

Certain life changes are often unexpected. Think about whether you still need your joint accounts or if it’s time to close them. Before making any changes, make sure you speak with the other account holder.​

If you’re in dispute, you can request your bank to put a hold or ‘all must sign’ on your joint account so no money can be withdrawn until a resolution is reached. It’s important to have money put aside in case this happens.​

If you have a home loan with us, it’s also important to consider the available funds in any redraw (additional funds paid into the home loan) or offset accounts (reducing your interest payable on the home loan).​

Message us in the app or call us on 13 17 19 for more information to help you decide what’s right for you.​​

Visit here for more information about navigating your banking through life changes.

Things to consider

  • Easy Transaction Account is also suitable for concession card or government card holders.
  • Retirement Advantage Account is also suitable for concession card or government card holders.
  • Apple, the Apple logo and Apple Pay are trademarks of Apple Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Bankwest Apple Pay Terms of Use apply.
  • Android, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. Bankwest Google Pay Terms of Use apply. Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.
  • Bankwest Samsung Wallet Terms of Use apply. Samsung and Samsung Wallet are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
  • Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. 

* ATM fees

ATM operators may charge a fee. Other fees and charges may apply.

† Foreign transaction fees

Foreign transactions are all transactions effected in foreign currency or occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. Other fees and charges may apply, including when using overseas ATMs.

# Hero Saver

  • To earn the variable bonus rate, the account balance (excluding interest) at the close of business hours on the last business day of the month must be higher than at the first business day of the month, otherwise you will earn a standard variable interest rate for that month.
  • For balances over $250,000.99 and up to $5,000,000.99, the standard variable interest rate also applies.
  • Interest is calculated at the applicable rate on the portion of the balance that falls within each of the tiers.
  • Rates are variable and subject to change.

‡ Offset Transaction Account

Offset Transaction Account must be held in the same name as the loan account. Maximum 40% offset is available with our Complete Fixed and Fixed Rate home loans. Other exclusions apply. Account holders must be 18 years or older. Other fees and charges may apply. Credit interest is not payable on this account. Where a monthly offset fee applies, it will apply to each offset account held. For offset accounts linked to a Fixed Rate Home Loan, no offset fee applies during the fixed term although a $12 monthly loan maintenance fee applies. At the end of the fixed term a monthly offset fee of $10 per offset account will apply.

~ Retirement Advantage age requirement

For joint accounts, one customer must meet the age requirement.

*** Virtual cards

Eligibility criteria apply. Virtual cards are available, subject to your account meeting the requirements, for Easy Transaction Accounts, Offset Transaction Accounts, Retirement Advantage Accounts and all retail credit cards (where lending criteria apply). See the Account Access Conditions of Use or Terms and Conditions relevant to your product. 