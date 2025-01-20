Joint bank accounts
Shared budgeting
Both of you can withdraw, add or spend money, and manage the account – with no joint account keeping fees.
Pair up to reach goals
Set up a savings goal for your money and get there even quicker together.
An award-winning app
Everything you need to manage your money together. Get notifications, customise your home screen and lock your cards instantly.
Your own cards
You'll still have your own debit cards and can add them to your digital wallet. For extra security, create virtual cards.
Simplify household expenses
Rent, groceries, bills, or furry pet treats – a joint bank account gives these expenses a home. Instead of splitting transactions across two personal accounts, everything comes out of one shared account.
Less math, fewer screenshots and no spreadsheet required. Set up a joint bank account to get the ball rolling.
Choose a joint bank account
We offer joint transaction accounts and savings accounts – find what’s right for you. But first, you'll both need to have a Bankwest personal account.
How to open a joint account
Common questions
You can open a joint account with another Bankwest customer. Add the joint account holder’s details when you start opening an account. This could be your spouse, partner, friend, sibling – anyone, as long as they meet the account eligibility criteria of the chosen account.
If you already have a joint account, you can only open a new joint account with the same person.
Certain life changes are often unexpected. Think about whether you still need your joint accounts or if it’s time to close them. Before making any changes, make sure you speak with the other account holder.
If you’re in dispute, you can request your bank to put a hold or ‘all must sign’ on your joint account so no money can be withdrawn until a resolution is reached. It’s important to have money put aside in case this happens.
If you have a home loan with us, it’s also important to consider the available funds in any redraw (additional funds paid into the home loan) or offset accounts (reducing your interest payable on the home loan).
Message us in the app or call us on 13 17 19 for more information to help you decide what’s right for you.
Visit here for more information about navigating your banking through life changes.
Things to consider
- Easy Transaction Account is also suitable for concession card or government card holders.
- Retirement Advantage Account is also suitable for concession card or government card holders.
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* ATM fees
ATM operators may charge a fee. Other fees and charges may apply.
† Foreign transaction fees
Foreign transactions are all transactions effected in foreign currency or occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. Other fees and charges may apply, including when using overseas ATMs.
# Hero Saver
- To earn the variable bonus rate, the account balance (excluding interest) at the close of business hours on the last business day of the month must be higher than at the first business day of the month, otherwise you will earn a standard variable interest rate for that month.
- For balances over $250,000.99 and up to $5,000,000.99, the standard variable interest rate also applies.
- Interest is calculated at the applicable rate on the portion of the balance that falls within each of the tiers.
- Rates are variable and subject to change.
‡ Offset Transaction Account
Offset Transaction Account must be held in the same name as the loan account. Maximum 40% offset is available with our Complete Fixed and Fixed Rate home loans. Other exclusions apply. Account holders must be 18 years or older. Other fees and charges may apply. Credit interest is not payable on this account. Where a monthly offset fee applies, it will apply to each offset account held. For offset accounts linked to a Fixed Rate Home Loan, no offset fee applies during the fixed term although a $12 monthly loan maintenance fee applies. At the end of the fixed term a monthly offset fee of $10 per offset account will apply.
~ Retirement Advantage age requirement
For joint accounts, one customer must meet the age requirement.
*** Virtual cards
Eligibility criteria apply. Virtual cards are available, subject to your account meeting the requirements, for Easy Transaction Accounts, Offset Transaction Accounts, Retirement Advantage Accounts and all retail credit cards (where lending criteria apply). See the Account Access Conditions of Use or Terms and Conditions relevant to your product.