Bankwest Apple Pay Terms of Use.

2. Definitions

The expressions below have the following meaning in these Apple Pay Terms of Use:

Account Terms mean the terms and conditions applicable to each savings, transaction or credit card account linked to a Bankwest Card registered on an Apple Device including the Account Access Conditions of Use, Credit Cards Account Access Conditions of Use and the Commercial Credit Cards Account Access Conditions of Use.

Additional Cardholder has the meaning given in the Account Access Conditions of Use and the Credit Cards Account Access Conditions of Use but in relation to the Commercial Credit Cards Account Access Conditions of Use means a person nominated by you and to whom we have issued a Bankwest Card to operate the card account.

Apple Device means a device such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or other supported device which uses the Apple operating system and supports Apple Pay, and on which Bankwest determines, in its sole discretion, Bankwest Cards may be registered.

Apple Pay means the payment platform created by Apple for making payments using an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or other Apple Device and a credit or debit card registered on such a device.

Bankwest Card means an eligible Bankwest credit or debit Mastercard issued by us including the electronic microchip that may be embedded in the card.

Apple means Apple Pty Limited ABN 46 002 510 054 and/or its related bodies corporate and affiliates.

Passcode means a code, password or biometric identifier such as, but not limited to, a fingerprint or face ID which unlocks an Apple Device.

we, us, the Bank or Bankwest means Bankwest, a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit licence 234945 and its successors and assigns. Any other grammatical form of the word ‘we’ has a corresponding meaning.

You means the holder of the account (and each of you if there is more than one account holder) linked to a Bankwest Card which is loaded onto the Apple Device.