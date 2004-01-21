Bankwest Google Pay Terms of Use.

2. Definitions

The expressions below have the following meaning in these Google Pay Terms of Use:

Account Terms mean the terms and conditions applicable to each savings, transaction or credit card account linked to a Bankwest card registered on an Android Device including the Account Access Conditions of Use, Credit Cards Account Access Conditions of Use and the Commercial Credit Cards Account Access Conditions of Use.

Additional Cardholder has the meaning given in the Account Access Conditions of Use and the Credit Cards Account Access Conditions of Use but in relation to the Commercial Credit Cards Account Access Conditions of Use means a person nominated by you and to whom we have issued a Bankwest card to operate the card account.

Android Device means a device such as a phone, tablet or smartwatch which uses the Android operating system, and on which Bankwest determines, in its sole discretion, Bankwest cards may be registered.

Bankwest card means the credit or debit Mastercard issued by us including the electronic microchip that may be embedded in the card.

Google Pay means service created by Google for making mobile payments using a phone, tablet, smartwatch or other Android Device and a credit or debit card registered on such a device.

Google Wallet is a mobile application (formerly the Google Pay app) that is a digital wallet provided by Google, on which payment cards can be stored.

Google means Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd ABN 54 341 015 381 and/or its related bodies corporate and affiliates.

Passcode means a code or, password or biometric identifier such as, but not limited to, a fingerprint, where applicable to unlock an Android Device.

we, us, the Bank or Bankwest means Bankwest, a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945 and its successors and assigns. Any other grammatical form of the word ‘we’ has a corresponding meaning.

You means the holder of the account (and each of you if there is more than one account holder) linked to a Bankwest card which is loaded onto the Google Pay app.