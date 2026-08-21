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Following the RBA announcement, variable home loan rates will increase by 0.25% p.a. from 13 November 2026. Read more.

Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme

Whether you’re a first home buyer or single parent, we’re here to help you to buy a home sooner.

What is the 5% Deposit Scheme?

The Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme is for aspiring home buyers – first home buyers with a minimum 5% deposit, or single parents with a minimum of 2%.

As a participating lender, we can help you understand how the Scheme works, check if you're eligible and guide you through the process of applying for a home loan.

Key features and benefits

  • Low deposit

    Buy your first home with as little as a 5% deposit or 2% for single parents or single legal guardians.

  • No LMI

    Avoid paying Lenders Mortgage Insurance, which can save you thousands in upfront costs.

  • Unlimited spots and no wait list

    Apply when you're ready.

  • No income caps

    Your income doesn't restrict your access.

Are you eligible?

The Scheme helps first home buyers who can contribute with a minimum 5% deposit.

To access the Scheme, you need to meet the following criteria:

  • You’re an Australian citizen or permanent resident
  • You’re 18 years or over
  • You’ve saved a minimum deposit of 5%
  • You’re a first home buyer (or haven’t owned a property or land in Australia in the last 10 years)
  • You’re buying a home in Australia priced at or below the location’s price cap
  • You’re planning to live in the home as an owner-occupier (no investment properties)
  • You’re applying for an owner-occupier home loan with principal and interest repayments from a participating lender, for a term of up to 30 years
  • You’re applying on your own or jointly with one other person (partner, friend, or family member - maximum of 2 applicants).

Eligible property types

  • Existing house, townhouse or apartment
  • House and land package​
  • Land and a separate contract to build a home​
  • Off the plan (after titles are issued)

Property price caps

The Scheme gives you the flexibility to choose the type of home that suits your lifestyle, location and budget, right across Australia.

Both the purchase price and the home’s value (as assessed by us) must not exceed the price cap. For building a new home on vacant land with separate contracts, the total land price plus build costs need to come in under the Price Cap too.

The same property price caps apply to first home buyers and single parents. To check a price cap for a specific location, use the Postcode Search Tool.

Location Property Price Cap effective 1 July 2026
NSW - capital city and regional centre* $1,500,000​
NSW - other ​​ $800,000​
VIC - capital city and regional centre*​​​ $950,000​​
VIC - other​​​​ $650,000​​​​
QLD - capital city and regional centre*​​ $1,000,000​
QLD - other​ $700,000​​​
WA - capital city​​​ $850,000​​
WA - other​​​​ $600,000​​​​​​
SA - capital city​​​​ $900,000​
SA - other​ $500,000​​​​​
TAS - capital city​ $700,000​​​
TAS - other​​​​ $550,000​
ACT​ $1,000,000​
NT - capital city​​​ $750,000​
NT - other​ $600,000​​
Jervis Bay Territory and Norfolk Island​​ $550,000​​
Christmas Island and Cocos (Keeling) Islands​​​ $400,000​​​

 

* Regional centres are (1) in New South Wales - Central Coast, Coffs Harbour– Grafton, Illawarra, Mid North Coast, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, Richmond– Tweed (2) in Victoria - Geelong, and (3) in Queensland - Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast. ​

Thinking about buying?

Our home loan specialists can guide you through the process.
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