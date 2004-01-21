Share your positive experience.

For account specific, urgent or confidential issues please contact us anytime on 13 17 19 or toll free on 1800 650 111 or +61 8 9449 2840 from overseas (international charges apply).

Bankwest is collecting your personal information so that we can respond to your enquiry. Our Privacy Statement explains how we may collect, use, and share your information, how to access your personal information and correct it when it's wrong, how to make a privacy related complaint and how we deal with it. Sometimes we update our Privacy Statement, and you can always find the most up to date version on the Bankwest website.