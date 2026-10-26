The Bankwest tablet app is changing
What you’ll need to do
Download or update the Bankwest App on your tablet to the latest version. Once you’ve logged in, you’ll see the new app experience.
From 16 November if you’re using an older version of the app, you may need to update it before you can log in.
Things to know
You can still access Bankwest Online Banking
Bankwest Online Banking offers a similar experience to the previous version of the app on your tablet. You can access this on your tablet’s web browser, including Safari, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox. You will need your PAN and password to log in.
Your details won’t change
Your login details, account information, card number and scheduled payments will remain unchanged in the new app.
Watch out for scams
Its important to keep an eye on potential scams. Remember these simple tips.
- We’ll never send you a link via SMS or email to log in directly to your online banking
- When you receive an SMS from us, the sender’s name will either be ‘Bankwest’ or ‘BW Collect’
- Always type bankwest.com.au into a web browser or use the Bankwest App to securely access your banking.
Turn on auto-updates
To get the latest version of the app on your tablet as soon as it’s available, turn on auto-updates in your device settings.
Not familiar with the Bankwest App?
Here are some guides to help you get started in the Bankwest App.
Where to find your Personal Access Number (PAN)
How to log in for the first time
How to set up PIN or biometric login
How to update the Bankwest app
Help and support when you need it
Message us in the app
Skip the hold music. You can message us in the Bankwest App.
Things to consider
- Apple, the Apple logo and Apple Pay are trademarks of Apple Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Bankwest Apple Pay Terms of Use apply.
- Android, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. Bankwest Google Pay Terms of Use apply. Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.